Better Under Biden?: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 10/14/20)

Jim Cramer doesn't pick stocks based on politics, but he was surprised to see how his Action Alerts Plus holdings would do if Biden wins the White House.

When it comes to earnings and growth, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday that nearly two-thirds of his charitable trust, Action Alerts PLUS, would do better under a Joe Biden presidency than Donald Trump. The reason? China.

Cramer said with Biden leading the polls and the election only 20 days away, it's prudent to think about your portfolio with an eye looking past Nov. 3 3rd. One of the signature features of the Trump presidency has been a trade war with China. But under Biden, our relationship with China is likely to improve. That's great news for a host of different industries.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report has been walking a tightrope for years under Trump, Cramer said, but a Biden victory would be welcomed news for the iPhone maker. The same goes for the semiconductors, like Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report, which are trying to make acquisitions.

Thawed relations with China is also good for those relying on China for growth. That means Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report, Nike (NKE) - Get Report, Boeing (BA) - Get Report and Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report would all head higher as well. Among the financials, Cramer said Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report and Mastercard (MA) - Get Report would be China winners.

As for the winners under Trump, Cramer said the oil, gas and coal industries would be his top picks, unfortunately, any Trump bounce will be met with long-term secular headwinds.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Don’t miss Cramer’s best, every day, with fast, actionable strategies: StreetLightning.

Executive Decision: Medtronic

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Geoff Martha, CEO of Medtronic (MDT) - Get Report the medical device maker that just wrapped up its annual analyst day.

Martha explained that Medtronic has its best pipeline ever and his company has a great mission. He said the culture at Medtronic is about being bold, thinking big and making big bets on what's possible in the future.

Medtronic has made six acquisitions this year alone, totaling $1.6 billion, to help advancing the science of medical devices.

Martha was bullish on his company's deep brain stimulation technology, which is able to sense brain signals and aid in therapies for Parkinson's disease, among other neurological conditions.

Medtronic is also disrupting the back and spine surgeries using robotics, Martha said. Currently, spine surgery is an art form that relies on the skills of your surgeon. But soon, he said, it will become a science that robots will be able to perform even better.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL, NVDA, SBUX, MA GS.