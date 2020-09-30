Best of the Debate: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 9/30/20)

Almost nobody liked the first Trump-Biden debate, says Jim Cramer. But the stock market loved what it heard -- or didn't hear.

Everyone seemed to hate the first presidential debate, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers on Wednesday night -- except for the stock market.

While a late-day slip sapped some of the gains, the market ended notably higher Wednesday. So what did the candidates say that got investors so excited? It was more about what they didn’t say, according to Cramer.

President Trump and Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden avoided attacks on the healthcare industry. That’s what allowed Anthem (ANTM) - Get Report, Centene (CNC) - Get Report, Cigna (CI) - Get Report, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get Report and CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report to rally.

They also did not attack the banking industry, which triggered a rally in financial stocks like Discover Financial (DFS) - Get Report and Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report.

Finally, they didn’t attack China, which allowed tech investors to breathe a sigh of relief, even though Micron (MU) - Get Report reported a pretty downbeat quarter.

There was even some positives in what they did say, as Trump touted optimism about a vaccine for COVID-19. Throw in a stimulus bill and it was enough for investors to ignore the negatives, Cramer said.

At the end of the day, Wall Street was worried about a whole host of negative catalysts from this debate, almost none of which came to fruition. That’s good for stocks.

