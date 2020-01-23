Be a Believer: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 1/22/20)

Jim Cramer is paring back on some high-fliers, but he still believes in this bull and the stalwart stocks that support it.

While some investors fear the market is about to crash like after 1999's party (Prince), Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday that he's still a believer (Monkees) and couldn't leave this market if he tried.

Cramer reminded viewers that discipline always trumps conviction, which is why he's taking profits in some of his biggest winners for his charitable trust, Action Alerts PLUS. Just a few months ago, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report traded for $183 a share. Today, the stock crossed $317. It would be foolish not to take a little off the table, Cramer said, even though the company is likely to post an upside surprise this quarter.

There are other stocks to love in this market. Cramer was bullish on Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, despite the stock's 3.5% decline Wednesday. While some posit the company's best days are behind it, Cramer felt the stock's valuation was reasonable given its opportunity globally. He was also bullish on names like IBM (IBM) - Get Report, which trades for just 10 times earnings with a 4.5% dividend yield, and Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report, which continues to see strong orders for cell phones.

Is the market likely to crash like 1999? Cramer said he's not entirely sure, which is why it's prudent to take some profits while continuing to invest in best of breed companies trading at reasonable valuations.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Introducing TheStreet Courses: Financial titans Jim Cramer and Robert Powell are bringing their market savvy and investing strategies to you. Learn how to create tax-efficient income, avoid top mistakes, reduce risk and more. With our courses, you will have the tools and knowledge needed to achieve your financial goals. Learn more about TheStreet Courses on investing and personal finance here.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL.