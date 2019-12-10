Be Prepared: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 12/9/19)

The U.S. economy is rolling along, but there are still a couple of headline risks to watch out for, Jim Cramer says.

The stock market is up big so far in 2019, but Jim Cramer warned his Mad Money viewers Monday that they need to be prepared in the event the Federal Reserve or President Trump throw us a curveball.

Cramer said it's remarkable that the S&P 500 is up over 25% for the year given where we were just 12 months ago. This time last year, the Fed was raising interest rates and sending stocks into a tailspin. Companies like Apple (APPL) were pre-announcing weaker sales and no longer breaking out iPhone unit sales.

But it wasn't long after that the Fed realized their mistake and reversed course. Soon after the yield curve returned to normal. Apple successfully pivoted to service, leaving only the trade war for the alarmists to fret about.

Now, months later however, it's clear that even the trade war isn't enough to derail our economy. With full employment and low inflation, Cramer said President Trump has all the ammunition he needs to hike tariffs even higher or delay negotiations completely until after the election.

Cramer said investors need to be prepared however, in case the Fed says something unexpected later this week. They also must always be prepared for something unexpected from Trump. These are the only two worries left in the stock market, Cramer concluded, but it still pays to be cautious.

Retail Roundup

We're in the middle of the holiday shopping season, Cramer told viewers, and the retail landscape continues to fracture, with names like Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Target (TGT) - Get Report and Costco (COST) - Get Report thriving, while Macy's (M) - Get Report, Kohl's Stores (KSS) - Get Report and Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Report wither. There are a number of trends conspiring against mall-based department stores, Cramer said, and those trends are only accelerating.

For one, it's a lot easier to return items like clothing online at Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report than it is to try them on at the store. Most stores can no longer afford to provide a decent shopping experience, leading to poor service and disorganized shelves. Then there's the cell phone. With the whole Internet in your pocket, the lowest price almost always wins.

The mall is simply the wrong environment for today's shopper, Cramer said, which is why only high-end retailers like Lululemon Athletica (LULU) - Get Report are thriving. Add to that, many retailers were enticed by Wall Street to buy back their stock, leaving them undercapitalized to make the investments they need to survive.

Unless your store can provide a superior shopping experience you can't get online, there isn't much to love about retail.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS was long AAPL.