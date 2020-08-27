Barbell Portfolio: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday  8/27/20)

This pandemic has collided with business in ways we could never imagine, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. Some of those collisions are good, while others aren't, Cramer said. That's why he continued to recommend a barbell portfolio that contains both COVID-19 winners and recovery stocks.

One of those unexpected collisions is happening in the enterprise space, where millions of workers have transitioned to working from home. That's why for his first Executive Decision segment, Cramer spoke with Enrique Lores, president and CEO of HP Inc. (HPQ) - Get Report, the PC and printer maker that just posted a six-cents-a-share earnings beat.

Lores said PCs are essential tools for our new work-from-home economy, and HP is seeing a transition from one PC per home to one PC per person for many families. That's how HP was able to deliver 9% revenue growth during the quarter.

Lores added that today's HP laptops are not only lighter and have better performance, , they're made with more sustainable materials and packaged with the environment in mind.

HP remains committed to returning cash to their shareholders, Lores added, which is why the company increased their share buyback program during the quarter, taking advantage of their lower share price. They also remain committed to fostering diversity within HP. Lores said that diversity is something the entire company cares about and its results benefit from being one of the most diverse technologies companies.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Don’t miss Cramer’s best, every day, with fast, actionable strategies: StreetLightning. Today: Cramer weighs in on Tiffany's earnings.

Executive Decision: Workday

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer also spoke with Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and once again co-CEO of Workday (WDAY) - Get Report, the cloud software provider with shares up 11.1% since reporting strong quarterly results.

Bhusri said even during the pandemic, companies are finding that payroll, HR and planning software are mission critical applications. That's how Workday is still able to provide guidance about their business, while many others are seemingly in the dark.

Bhusri also commented on his new co-CEO role. He said after leading the company alone for the past 10 years, he's happy to once again have his partner and co-founder Chano Fernandez by his side. He said Fernandez lives the company's values and has stepped up to be a real wartime leader for the company during these challenging times.

When asked how Workday was able to win so much new business in the middle of a pandemic, Bhusri explained that Workday has many happy customers that provide strong references for new customers. He said the move to the cloud is ongoing and even challenged industries are seeing the benefits and cost savings of modern cloud applications.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.