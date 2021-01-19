Backing the Bulls: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 1/19/21)

Jim Cramer says the factors pushing the stock market change every day, and investors need to understand the news to manage the volatility.

Trading stocks isn't like placing a bet at the casino, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Investors aren't simply putting money on whether their favorite stocks will go up or down for the day, he explained. In you listen to which way the market winds are blowing, you can have a pretty good idea what the close might look like.

Cramer said that today, the market's focus was on Janet Yellen's comments at her confirmation hearing. But anyone who follows Yellen should already know that she favors low interest rates and generous government support. Yellen is focused on boosting employment and helping those disenfranchised by the pandemic, Cramer said, and that's great news for stocks.

Investors could also tell which way the market was likely to move by looking at the market leaders, like the FAANG stocks (Cramer's acronym for Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report). Apple will certainly be a winner if tensions with China deescalate under a new administration, Cramer said. Netflix hit it out of the park Tuesday with strong earnings that sent shares soaring 12.3%. Add to that, continued strong demand for semiconductors and that's the making of a market rally.

If you're new to trading, "don't ever go home long," Cramer cautioned, as every day is a new game and the markets continue to be in a volatile position.

Off the Charts

In the "Off The Charts" segment, Cramer checked in with colleague Carley Garner over the direction of the bond market, which often influences the direction of stocks. Bonds have been mostly out of the picture after years of historically low interest rates, but Cramer explained that hasn't stopped foreign investors from piling into U.S. treasuries because bond yields overseas are even lower than ours.

Garner first looked at the chart comparing the U.S. Dollar Index and the 10-year Treasury note. She said that after plunging all year along with the pandemic, bonds are now stabilizing and in face have the lowest relative strength index, or RSI, in decades. That indicated to Garner that there may be no one left to sell.

Garner's theory was bolstered by a season pattern of bonds, which noted that historically, the first quarter favors bonds.

Finally, Garner liked at a monthly chart of U.S. Treasury futures and noted expanding Bollinger bands, which told her that a short-term speed bump may be next in the cards, followed by a reversal.

Putting it all together, Cramer explained that long-term Treasury yields might finally be done going higher and might, in fact, collapse. That means it is a great time to invest in secular growth stocks, like FAANG, which don't need a strong economy to continue rallying.

Your 'Go List'

What should investors be buying now that vaccines are starting to be administered worldwide and our economy will soon be reopening? Back in August, Cramer provided a "Go List" of stocks he said would be at the heart of the recovery. Since then, these 11 stocks have rallied 36%, almost triple that of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Cramer noted that the only two laggards on his Go List were 3M (MMM) - Get Report and Mastercard (MA) - Get Report. He wouldn't be a buyer of either today. His industrial picks of Emerson Electric (EMR) - Get Report, Union Pacific (UNP) - Get Report and Nucor (NUE) - Get Report were only up slightly, but Cramer remained bullish.

In the middle of the pack were PPG Industries (PPG) - Get Report, Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report and Nike (NKE) - Get Report. Cramer said he'd still buy all three of these names, even with Disney up 35% since his recommendation and Nike up 38%.

Among the best performers in the Go List were DuPont (DD) - Get Report, an Action Alerts PLUS holding that's rallied 50% since August. DuPont was followed by two apparel names, Ralph Lauren (RL) - Get Report, up 60%, and PVH (PVH) - Get Report, which soared over 90%. Cramer said he's still a fan of these three winners as well.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in DD, AAPL, FB, AMZN, GOOGL.