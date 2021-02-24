Back to Basics: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 2/24/21)

Don't chase risky meme plays, says Jim Cramer. Invest for the long term. Here are his $500 Club stock picks for fractional-share buys.

If you really want to beat the professional money managers at their own game, you don't do it with GameStop (GME) - Get Report, Jim Cramer explained to his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. You do it, by investing in high-quality companies using the magic of fractional shares.

Gone are the days when you need spend $1,000 to buy a $1,000 stock. With fractional shares, you can start buying with any amount and simply add to your position over time. That's why Cramer debuted a new list of over-$500 stocks that he said should be in every individual investors' portfolio.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report isn't just a winner from the pandemic, it's changed how many people shop. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report has emerged as one of the biggest delivery and takeout giants. And The Trade Desk (TTD) - Get Report has become the advertising technology to reach cord cutters.

Cramer said investors should consider buying fractional shares of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) - Get Report and Align Technology (ALGN) - Get Report, both of which have products that are in high demand. Speaking of demand, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report also makes the list of fast growers with a stock price well over $500 a share.

Elsewhere in technology, Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report remained Cramer's favorite chipmaker, with semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research (LRCX) - Get Report also making the list.

And when it comes to the cloud, investors should consider Service Now (NOW) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, HubSpot (HUBS) - Get Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, all of which also have shares above $500.

These are the companies individuals should be investing in, Cramer concluded, not GameStop and the other meme stocks.

Executive Decision: Upwork

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer checked in with Hayden Brown, president and CEO of Upwork (UPWK) - Get Report, an online marketplace of independent workers.

Brown said the freelance trend started well before the pandemic began, but it really exploded last year. The employment paradigm has shifted, she said, and there are now over 53 million people freelancing in the U.S.

People have learned that the employment pact of previous generations is broken and employees cannot count on their employers to take care of them. At the first sign of recession or hardship, layoffs and furloughs run rampant. Meanwhile, employers have discovered they can't limit themselves to just full-time employees. They need highly-skilled workers, but they also want the flexibility only a freelancer can provide.

Brown said that the professionals on Upwork are college-educated, highly-skilled individuals earning high wages and building their own independent businesses.

