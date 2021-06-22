AZEK CEO Tells Cramer Business Is Still Building

An Illinois-based company that makes premium wood-alternative decking sees a bright future in demand despite an ongoing price decline in lumber and a drop in its share prices last week.

In an interview on a recent Mad Money show, Jim Cramer spoke with Jessie Singh, president and CEO of AZEK (AZEK) , the decking material company with shares that plunged as much as 6.5% last week as lumber prices continued to retreat.

Singh said lumber prices actually have no bearing on the demand for AZEK's wood alternatives. The company's best selling products cost four times the price of lumber, but customers buy them because they're beautiful, zero maintenance and over the long term, provide better value.

Singh added that AZEK is still benefiting from the continued new housing construction boom and a strong remodeling trend. There are over 60 million decks that are past their useful life in America, Singh said, and that makes AZEK very bullish about its future. Some 78% of decks in America are currently made from wood, but the composite deck sector is growing, he said. AZEK shares are up more than 34% over the past 12 months. The stock closed up 2% on Monday at $40.84.

Bruce Kamich, Real Money's technical analyst, suggests a wait-and-see approach after a look at AZEK's charts. The bottom-line strategy for AZEK? Kamich says the charts of AZEK are pointed a little bit lower. Further price weakness may not be a buying opportunity as we need to see how traders react. Will the OBV line start to turn upward? Let's wait and watch a bit longer, Kamich wrote.

The AZEK Co. headquartered in Chicago, operates highly automated manufacturing and recycling facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota, and recently announced a new facility will open in Boise, Idaho. One big selling point of the company is sustainability.

At a time when environmentalists are fighting to protect trees and their carbon sequestering qualities, Singh reminded Mad Money viewers that AZEK uses hundreds of thousands of pounds of recycled materials, which makes its footprint even better than virgin timber products. He said there's still a lot of work to be done to educate consumers about the benefits of recycled decking materials, he noted.