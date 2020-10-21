Ask the Kids: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 10/21/20)

Jim Cramer says that after he saw Wednesday's market action, he thinks investors need to be in touch with their kids to know what to buy.

On Wall Street, you always want to know about new opportunities as early as possible. That's why Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday that when he's looking for new ideas, he goes right to the source: his kids.

Kids inherently know all about the future, including what's hot and what's not. Cramer said he wouldn't have known about Snap (SNAP) - Get Report, which rose 28% Wednesday on blowout earnings, without a tip from his daughter. He also wouldn't have been aware of stocks like PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report, Adobe (ADBE) - Get Report or Facebook (FB) - Get Report either. It was his family that helped change Cramer's mind on Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report earlier this year and helped turn him onto Apple (AAPL) - Get Report years ago.

Following the trends of young people isn't an excuse not to do your homework however, Cramer reminded viewers. You still must find companies with solid business models that aren't fads, like MySpace and GoPro (GPRO) - Get Report proved to be. But young people are your best bet for finding up-and-coming stocks like Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report, Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report and Pinterest (PINS) - Get Report, which ended the day up another 8.9%.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Don’t miss Cramer’s best, every day, with fast, actionable strategies: StreetLightning.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL.