Almost Too Good: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 2/8/21)

Is it possible to have too many ways to make money? Jim Cramer says we're not there yet, but investors should always look out for solid opportunities -- and risks.

This market is so good, there are almost too many ways to make money, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday.

Cramer unveiled a list of seven great ways investors can make money in the stock market right now. But, he cautioned, investors need to pay close attention as this list could eventually turn into seven deadly sins.

The first way to make money is with stocks that benefit from a reopening economy. Everything from retail and restaurants to Boeing (BA) - Get Report and Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report make this list. But Cramer warned that any reopening hiccups could derail this group.

The second bull market is in housing, as consumers flock to the suburbs and bigger home offices. The Achilles' heel for this group? Higher interest rates.

The next two ways to make money in the market were with the industrials and energy stocks. Manufacturing and oil production are on the mend, but Cramer cautioned that stretched valuations and increased oil production could hurt these groups.

The fifth bull market was in the banks. No, really. As long-term interest rates rise and economic activity picks up, the banks will thrive. But investors need to also keep an eye out for falling rates and the aforementioned economic hiccups that could disrupt this thesis.

The final two "heavenly" ways to make money are with empowered investors and special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. Cramer said new investors have proven to be a powerful force in the market, but they could easily be dissuaded. As for SPACs, this red-hot group is getting too hot and is the most worrisome trend on Cramer's list.

Executive Decision: Aeva

In his first "Executive Decision" segment of the week, Cramer checked in with Soroosh Salehian, co-founder and CEO Aeva, makers of LiDAR sensors for autonomous driving. Aeva will soon be coming public via merger with a SPAC.

Salehian, a former engineer at Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, explained that current LiDAR technology is 3D-based, which means it uses pulses of light only to measure distances to objects. But Aeva's technology is 4D-based, which adds the critical component of velocity to the data.

Aeva's LiDAR technology, which boasts increased range and better handling of interference, is expected to his the market in 2024, Salehian said.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in DIS, AAPL.