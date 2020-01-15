All the Right Moves: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 1/14/20)

Jim Cramer ticks off all the good news for the stock market, from tariffs and earnings to energy and technology.

With so much good news in the market, declines like we saw Tuesday should be seen as opportunities, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Those who see developments in the trade deal with China as a negative aren't seeing the forest for the trees.

Cramer said President Trump's decision to leave tariffs in place for up to 10 months -- until the Chinese make good on their promises -- should be applauded. The Chinese have a long history of reneging on their promises. Many skeptics thought a deal would never be possible, but Tuesday we learned that the U.S. has the advantage. Cramer noted that manufacturing, energy, foodmakers like Tyson Foods (TSN) - Get Report, and railroads like Union Pacific (UNP) - Get Report, are all poised to gain from the deal.

The skeptics also felt that America would pay the price for tariffs, but that doesn't seem to be the case, as the Consumer Price Index data indicate. Cramer said America, it seems, can have its cake and eat it, too.

Forget about a Phase 2 trade deal, Cramer concluded. Earnings, our economy, jobs and now trade are all working in our favor. Focus instead on the win.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in TSN.