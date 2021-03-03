TheStreet
All About Optimism: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 3/2/21)

Jim Cramer goes straight to the CEO of J&J for the latest on accelerating the production of COVID vaccines -- and what it means to the markets.
Author:
Publish date:

How optimistic should you be about the future and your portfolio? Those were the questions Jim Cramer tackled on Mad Money Tuesday as he opened the show by talking to Alex Gorsky, chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Report.

On Tuesday, J&J announced a partnership with rival Merck  (MRK) - Get Report to ramp up their one-dose COVID vaccine even faster.

Gorsky said J&J has been working nonstop for 13 months to produce a safe and effective vaccine to help end this pandemic around the world. Now that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is approved for use, it was only fitting to partner with Merck to bring 30 million doses by the end of March and over 100 million doses in the first half of 2021. Gorsky said the cooperation between J&J, Merck and the federal government, under the defense production act, has never been better.

J&J intentions go well past U.S. borders, however. Gorsky said they're committed to working with Europe and the developing world to ensure that everyone on the planet has access to vaccines as quickly as possible. The fact that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is only a single dose and doesn't require special refrigeration are key to these efforts.

When asked when the pandemic will be over, Gorsky said the next several months will be critical. He said we can't let our guard down or relax restrictions too early, but he's optimistic that by summer we'll have made significant progress.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.

