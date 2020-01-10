All About Momentum: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 1/9/20)

Jim Cramer says he’s not a fan of momentum buying, and he warns investors to focus on fundamentals and beware of froth.

Thursday's rally on Wall Street was all about momentum, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. But not all momentum is good momentum, he said. Investors should only be buying stocks that are headed higher for good reasons, and not just because an analyst said so.

Most momentum trades are not rooted in the fundamentals of the company, they are decisions made purely on emotion. Emotion has no business on in your portfolio, however, because emotions lead to froth and froth is always bad.

The "greater fool" theory is alive and well in a frothy market.

What does a good momentum trade look like? It looks like Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, which told us recently that their retail and app stores did exceptionally well this holiday season. Apple is also seeing strong sales in China. It's almost hard to believe that just a year ago Apple cut its estimates on weaker-than-expected sales, but 12 months later is firing on all cylinders.

Compare that to the frivolous analyst upgrades of the bank stocks. Cramer said there's no news driving the financials higher, but the analysts' estimates have gotten too low and they're now forced to boost price targets or seem completely out of touch with reality.

Facebook (FB) - Get Report is another stock rallying on no news, as is Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report, which received an upgrade today that Cramer said included "no rigor" whatsoever.

So the next time you're chasing a momentum stock higher, ask yourself, Is the stock rallying for the right reasons or are you chasing it just because it looks like it's going to just keep rallying?

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL. FB.