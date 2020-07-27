All About Earnings: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 7/27/20)

Jim Cramer says this is a confusing and overwhelming week for earnings. He's got your game plan.

This week is all about one thing: earnings, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. This is when investors will decide if they're sticking with big tech or rotating instead into other sectors.

Tuesday's earnings will include a number of Cramer favorites, including McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report, Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and 3M (MMM) - Get Report, all of which should be strong amid the pandemic. Cramer was also bullish on Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report, Raytheon (RTX) - Get Report and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report, after rival Intel (INTC) - Get Report stumbled.

Wednesday's earnings will have some Cramer favorites, like ServiceNow (NOW) - Get Report, Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report and PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report, but also some stocks he'd avoid, namely General Electric (GE) - Get Report and Boeing (BA) - Get Report.

But the real fireworks will be on Thursday, Cramer said, when we'll hear from AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report and Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report, as well as the big four tech names, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Facebook (FB) - Get Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report. Cramer is expecting good news from all four, despite their CEOs testifying before Congress on Wednesday.

Finally, on Friday, we'll hear from oil giants ExxonMobil (XOM) - Get Report and Chevron (CVX) - Get Report. Cramer said he's still betting on Chevron. He was also bullish on Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report given that both oil and China appear to have bottomed.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in SBUX, AMD, AMZN, AAPL, FB, GOOGL.