Aging Bull: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday  4/30/20)

Jim Cramer asks how many job losses it takes to stop an aging, raging bull. We may have found out.

After a meteoric rise from their March lows, the markets are stretched pretty thin, Jim Cramer warned his Mad Money viewers Thursday. Without more fuel to keep the rally burning, May could prove to be another difficult month for stocks.

Cramer said there were four factors fueling the markets. First was simply an unsustainable amount of negativity. Toward the end of March, stocks were oversold to historic levels, making a strong bounce back to normal a certainty.

The second factor was the Federal Reserve' aggressive approach to adding liquidity to the markets by any means necessary. This approach was not present in past financial crises, but today, it provided companies with the aid they needed.

The third factor driving stocks higher was the realization that our healthcare system wasn't going to be overrun by COVID-19 patients. Social distancing and quarantine efforts have been working, flattening the curve to manageable levels.

Finally, and most recently, there are newfound hopes for treatments, like those from Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report. Anything that makes COVID-19 not a death sentence is a big win for investor confidence.

But Cramer said all of these factors are how we got to current levels and they're already fully priced into the market. The only thing we have to drive stocks higher are earnings, he said, and earnings alone won't be enough.

Thursday both Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report reported strong quarters, but with Amazon investing heavily to meet demand and Apple suspending its guidance, both stocks ended the day lower. That's why investors aren't likely to be impressed by the rest of earnings season.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.