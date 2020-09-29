After the Pandemic: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 9/29/20)

Some changes to our way of life could be permanent, and Wall Street's trying to figure out the winners in the post-pandemic economy, says Jim Cramer.

The stock market is a forecasting machine, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money audience on Tuesday night. The market is focused on the future, not the past, and therefore is trying to figure out which companies will be successful once the coronavirus has passed.

Cramer took a closer look, too.

He said names like Peloton (PTON) - Get Report have staying power. Despite the short-sellers trying to crush this one, the stock has held up as the business continues to expand its offerings. Peloton is “clearly here to stay,” he said.

So is Pinterest (PINS) - Get Report, Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report and Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report, all of which lean on e-commerce and/or digital advertising for growth.

Another name benefiting from e-commerce is Wayfair (W) - Get Report. In February this company was teetering on the brink. Now investors have seen its stock go from $21 to $300 before the recent pullback.

Elsewhere in retail, RH Inc. (RH) - Get Report has been incredible. Even though the stock has soared over the past six months, Cramer thinks there’s still long-term potential with this one.

Airbnb continues to do well, which will likely go public soon. Carvana (CVNA) - Get Report has also done well and is a stock that just can’t seem to go down, he noted.

What about the stocks that can’t rally, even though the numbers have been strong? At-home food stocks like Campbell’s Soup (CPB) - Get Report and McCormick (MKC) - Get Report have reported great numbers, but aren’t getting any love from Wall Street.

“I don’t think we should be writing off the food stocks,” Cramer noted.

Another company Wall Street doesn’t seem to care about but continues to do well? Brunswick Corp. (BC) - Get Report. The boat maker has a deep order book, but investors seem to think it’s only a short-term phenomenon. Thor Industries (THO) - Get Report has had a similar experience despite great results.

Here’s the bottom line: If the market turns against your favorite COVID-19 plays, it’s hard to expect a short-term reversal of fortunes. However, don’t be so quick to give up on them over the long term, Cramer reasoned.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in FB.