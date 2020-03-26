A Win: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 3/26/20)

Jim Cramer says the stimulus bill and a responsive Federal Reserve is fighting back against the Covid-19 pandemic panic.

In the past 24 hours the markets have seen some signs of hope, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday after another powerful rally. The markets now know that victory over the coronavirus is possible, even if they don't know exactly when it will occur.

Today may prove to be a turning point for stocks, Cramer said. The Senate was able to pass a $2 trillion stimulus package, learning from the mistakes of 2008. The plan is big, and it doesn't just reward big business, it has something for everyone.

That's why investors were able to shrug off Thursday's awful unemployment numbers, which signaled that 3.3 million people have lost their jobs.

Victory won't come until we beat the virus, Cramer explained, and, at least in some cities, we're seeing that with a total lockdown victory is possible.

Cramer said even with Thursday's rally, the markets are still oversold. But he said he wouldn't hesitate locking in some gains if investors are able to get in at the bottom. There's still a long way to go, he said, but at lease we can celebrate this day's wins.

