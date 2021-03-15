16 Years: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 3/15/21)

Jim Cramer celebrates the 16th anniversary of Mad Money by explaining how investors can find the stocks that are just right for their portfolios.

In a special show for the 16th anniversary of Mad Money, Jim Cramer told his viewers that they should celebrate by spending their stimulus checks wisely.

First, Cramer encouraged viewers to use their stimulus to pay off high-interest credit card debt. Second, investors must make sure they have health insurance. Nothing leads to bankruptcy faster than unpaid medical bills. Third, Cramer recommended your first $10,000 be placed in an S&P 500 index fund. Then, and only then, should investors consider investing in individual stocks for their "Mad Money" portfolios.

What stocks you invest in depends on your age and risk tolerance, Cramer said. In every sector there are high-risk and low-risk investments.

If you're considering a vaccine stock, high-risk investors can consider Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report while low-risk investors should opt for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report. If you're considering payment processors, Square (SQ) - Get Report and PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report are high risk, while Visa (V) - Get Report and Mastercard (MA) - Get Report are lower risk.

The same applies to technology stocks, where investors can chose Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report versus Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, or auto stocks -- Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report pairing with Ford (F) - Get Report or General Motors (GM) - Get Report.

As for those high-dollar stocks, Cramer said investors should take advantage of fractional shares and buy whatever amounts of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report or Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report they can afford.

Successful investing isn't about finding the next GameStop (GME) - Get Report, Cramer concluded, it's about covering the basics first, then determining which stocks best fit the amount of risk you're comfortable with.

On Wall Street today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 closed at records and Treasury yields remained just below one-year highs as investors assessed inflation risks following the passage of the $1.9 trillion relief package for the U.S. economy.

The Dow finished up 174 points, or 0.53%, to 32,953. The blue-chip index finished higher for the seventh straight session and touched an intraday record.

