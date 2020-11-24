10 Tipping Points: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 11/24/20)

Jim Cramer explains why the Dow marched on to 30,000, including politics, vaccines, bullish buyers, and a better outlook for the economy and trade.

How can the Dow Jones Industrial Average be hitting all-time highs while hospitals are overflowing with COVID patients?, Jim Cramer asked his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Well, the markets' surge to new heights stems from 10 "tipping points" which have been driving its momentum, he said.

The first tipping point is certainty about the presidential election. Now that the transition has begun, investors are breathing a sigh of relief. Next are the coming vaccines, which help investors see the light at the end of the COVID tunnel. Along those lines is tipping point No. 3, the hopes that the economy will be reopening soon.

The flight to the suburbs was Cramer's next market driver, one that's boosting everything housing-related. Next was the surge in younger, so-called Robinhood investors, which are entering the market for the first time. These investors are helping in the next tipping point, which are buyers overwhelming the sellers as new secondary offerings of stock are hitting the market.

Cramer continued by saying that the search for the next Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report is propelling a number of alternative fuel stocks, while the environmental movement is also alive and well.

Finally, Cramer said that investors are welcoming the end of the trade war, or as least a de-escalation, as well as a transition to President-elect Joe Biden, who is presumed to be much more market friendly.

Executive Decision: HP

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Enrique Lores, president and CEO of HP (HPQ) - Get Report, the printer and computer maker that just posted a 10-cents-a-share earnings beat that sent shares soaring 5.7% in after-hours trading.

Lores said the HP saw record shipments for both PCs and printers in the quarter and has strong cash flows, which has allowed it to reward shareholders with dividends and buybacks. The company announced a 10% boost in its dividend for 2021 and it has bought back 9% of its shares through its stock buyback program.

When asked how they were able to deliver such strong results in the middle of a pandemic, Lores explained that HP is a resilient company. So, while the company's commercial business slowed significantly during the pandemic, their consumer businesses thrived as people set up home offices with new PCs and printers. Lores said he expects their commercial business to return as people begin to return to the office.

Finally, Lores noted that their 3D printing market continues to grow, representing a $500 billion market potential.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.