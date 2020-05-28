IPO Launch: ZoomInfo Technologies Seeks $757 Million IPO

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) intends to raise $756.5 million in an IPO of its Class A shares, according to an SEC registration statement.

The company provides lead generation information and services to businesses to assist them in their sales and marketing operations.

ZI is growing quickly, generating positive free cash flow and is well positioned with a strong service offering to businesses seeking structured sales & marketing data.

My opinion on the IPO is a BUY at up to $17.00 per share.

Vancouver, Washington-based ZoomInfo was founded to develop a comprehensive resource for information on companies and related information for sales & market personnel to maximize their efforts in obtaining business contacts.

The original Zoom Information was acquired by DiscoverOrg, which uses the ZoomInfo business name.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Henry Schuck, who has been with the firm since founding DiscoverOrg in 2007 and was previously VP Research & Marketing at iProfile, a sales intelligence firm.

Below is a brief overview video of a customer success story for Instapage:

Source: ZoomInfo

The company’s primary offerings include:

Company data

News & events

Funding

Alerts

Intent

ZoomInfo has received at least $200 million from investors including TA Associates, The Carlyle Group, 22C Capital, and DO Holdings.

The firm had approximately 192,000 paid subscribers on its platform as of December 31, 2019 and markets its services directly through its website as well as through a dedicated direct sales force for medium to large enterprise account targets.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenues have increased.

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 1.4x in the most recent quarterly reporting period.

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth trajectory.

ZI’s most recent calculation was 107% as of March 31, 2020, so the firm is doing well in this regard, although this figure was affected by a material acquisition.

The firm’s revenue retention rate at the end of 2019 was 109% versus 102% at the end of 2018. Any figure above 100% indicates negative net churn and is a positive signal about the efficiency and effectiveness of the firm’s growth efforts.

According to a 2019 market research report, the market for B2B lead generation in the U.S. varies greatly by industry but was estimated at $2.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to generate $3.2 billion in 2023.

This represents an increase of more than 25%, if accurate.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing use of social media to add informational richness to basic data and the addition of events, case studies and video are also increasingly important digital sources of data to add value to marketers.

Major competitive vendors include:

LinkedIn

D & B Hoovers

TechTarget

Infogroup

Various niche companies

Management says its comprehensive platform, breadth and depth of data and ability to integrate with customer workflows will enable it to better compete.

ZoomInfo’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue, though at a decelerating rate of growth

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Growing operating income but variable operating margin

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are the firm’s recent operational results:

Source: Author and Company S-1/A Filing

As of March 31, 2020, and based on Pro forma numbers, ZoomInfo had $45.7 million in cash and $1.2 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was $43.6 million.

ZI intends to sell 44.5 million shares of Class A common stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $756.5 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Funds related to BlackRock have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $300 million at the IPO price. This is a strong signal of investor ‘support’ for the IPO and its valuation.

There will be three classes of stock, post-IPO:

Class A public stockholders, who will be entitled to one vote per share.

Class B shareholders, who are described as the Pre-IPO OpCo Unitholders and Pre-IPO HoldCo Unitholders. These shareholders will be entitled to ten votes per share but no economic rights.

Class C shareholders, referred to as Pre-IPO Blocker Holders, who retain similar economic rights as Class A shareholders (public) but also ten votes per share.

Private equity firms TA Associates, The Carlyle Group and 22C Capital will be holders of Class B and Class C shares, among other investors.

The S & P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

If the IPO and related transactions are consummated at $17.00 per share, the various stakeholders in the company will have the following economic and voting power interests:

Source: Company S-1/A Filing

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $7.5 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 11.63%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

to redeem and cancel all outstanding Series A Preferred Units for approximately $274.2 million, including accumulated but unpaid distributions and related prepayment premiums;

to repay the entire aggregate principal amount of our second lien term loans, for approximately $380.6 million, including related prepayment premiums and accrued interest;

to repay $35.0 million of outstanding borrowings under our first lien revolving credit facility; and

to the extent there are remaining proceeds, for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, BofA Securities, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Mizuho Securities, Piper Sandler, Raymond James, Stifel, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Commentary

ZoomInfo is seeking public investment in part to pay down debt.

The firm’s financials indicate fast revenue growth which decelerated in Q1 2020 and likely is being further impacted in Q2 2020.

Sales and marketing expenses have trended higher as the firm scales its business and its efficiency rate for sales and marketing for Q1 2020 was a still reasonable 1.4x.

The global market opportunity for enhanced, structured business information services is large and management intends to expand into adjacent functional markets such as recruiting as well as internationally.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 59.6% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As a reference, a basket of publicly held Information Services companies compiled by the noted valuation expert Aswath Damodaran at NYU Stern School placed an aggregate Enterprise Value / Sales multiple of 9.17x in January 2020.

ZI management is asking IPO investors to pay and EV/Sales of 19.62x, or more than twice the public market average.

ZoomInfo’s revenue growth rate at 87% is likely much higher than the comparable public entity cohort, while the firm is making progress toward earnings breakeven while generating positive cash flow.

While the IPO isn’t cheap, I believe ZoomInfo is well positioned to take full advantage of the need for business information delivered via an integrated platform.

The firm has a reasonably strong dollar based net retention rate, indicating good product market fit and efficiency in creating negative net churn.

The firm’s upcoming Q2 2020 results may be unsettling due to the negative effects of the pandemic, but ZI is in a sweet spot for making the most of the inevitable economic rebound.

My opinion on the IPO is a BUY at up to $17.00 per share.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 3, 2020.

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)