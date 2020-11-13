IPO Launch: Yatsen Holding Closes In On $558 Million U.S. IPO

Yatsen Holding (YSG) intends to raise $558 million from the sale of ADSs representing underlying Class A ordinary shares in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

Guangzhou, China-based Yatsen was founded to develop consumer beauty brands and market them directly to Chinese consumers via major online platforms and a fast-growing retail store network.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Jinfeng Huang, who was previously vice president and Hunan Yujiahui Cosmetics, so he has significant experience in the industry prior to founding Yatsen.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Perfect Diary

Little Ondie

Abby's Choice

Galenic

The three brands were purchased by 23.4 million customers in 2019. Management says its Perfect Diary 'became the top color cosmetics brand in China in terms of online retail sales value three years after launch.'

In addition, the firm had more than 200 'experience stores' in over 90 cities in China as of September 30, 2020, a sharp increase from the 40 stores just nine months earlier.

Also, the company recently acquired an existing French brand, Galenic, for launch into China.

Yatsen has received at least $810.6 million from investors including Jinfeng Huang, Maybe Cat Holdin, Hillhouse, ZhenFund and Banyan Partners.

The firm acquires customers via both online marketing, paid and earned, as well as through its growing network of experience stores, now exceeding 200 within China.

Yatsen has located its online flagship presence on Tmall, which received more than 41 million visits in November 2019, the month when Singles' Day occurs.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven as revenues have increased.

The Selling and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing spend, dropped sharply to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2019 market research report by ResearchAndMarkets, the Chinese market for cosmetics was an estimated RMB362 billion ($53 billion) in 2017.

The market is expected to grow at an AAGR (Average Annual Growth Rate) of 8.16% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in online sales channels and growing consumer discretionary income and focus on personal appearance.

Also, imported cosmetics continue to grow, albeit at an uneven rate. The Chinese market is large enough for both homegrown and imported brands to achieve scale.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF)

Estee Lauder (EL)

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Shiseido (OTCPK:SSDOY)

Shanghai CHICMAX

Shanghai Pechoin

JALA Corporation

Yatsen’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, although at a decelerating rate of growth

Increased gross profit but uneven gross margin

Growing operating profit and operating margin

Sharply increased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, Yatsen had $287.8 million in cash and $217.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, was a negative ($122.5 million).

Yatsen intends to sell 58.75 million ADSs representing 235 million Class A ordinary shares (1 ADS to 4 shares) at a midpoint price of $9.50 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $558 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Existing shareholders and third party investors have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $300 million at the IPO price from the offering.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders, which include senior management, will be entitled to twenty votes ‘immediately prior to the completion of this offering.’

The S & P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $6.0 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 8.83%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately 30% for business operations and other general corporate purposes;

approximately 30% for potential strategic investments and acquisitions;

approximately 20% for the development of data analytics technology, product development and formulation R & D; and

approximately 20% for offline experience store network expansion.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, CICC, China Renaissance, FUTU and Tiger Brokers.

Commentary

Yatsen is seeking U.S. public market capital to fuel its expansion efforts, both online and via its rapidly growing offline retail store network.

The firm’s financials indicate strong revenue growth and operating profit, but significant use of cash in operations.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased in 2020; its Selling and Marketing efficiency rate has dropped markedly. Both are likely due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on its retail store operations.

The market opportunity for cosmetics and beauty products in China is large and expected to grow at a material rate of growth.

The firm has recently acquired a foreign brand, Galenic, in order to import it into China. This indicates that management believes European brands have potential for significant growth when combined with its growing offline and online networks.

Like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 55.5% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As a comparable-based valuation to Estee Lauder (EL), the IPO is priced at a premium in terms of revenue multiples, but at a slight discount in terms of EV / EBITDA.

Yatsen is growing topline revenue sharply, while generating operating profit, though it is using significant cash flow from operations to do so.

For investors wishing to gain exposure to the Chinese beauty market, Yatsen is a fast-growing opportunity that is performing well despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

My opinion is a BUY at up to $9.50 per ADS.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 19, 2020.

Glossary Of Terms

