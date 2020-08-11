IPO Preview: XPeng Seeks Investment Capital In U.S. IPO

XPeng (XPEV) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ADSs representing underlying Class A shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The company designs and manufactures electric vehicles in China.

XPEV is growing rapidly but faces numerous macroeconomic and competitive threats in China.

Guangzhou, an XPeng based in China, was founded in China to develop and sell premium all-electric vehicles. XPeng aims at middle-class consumers with technology-savvy products, with prices ranging from $22,000 to $45,000 after government subsidies.

Management is led by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Xiaopeng He, who was previously Chairman of Alibaba Games and president of Tudou.

Below is a short summary video of the G3 electric SUV:

Source: Pandaily

The company's primary offerings include:

G3 SUV electric vehicle

P7 Four door sedan electric vehicle

XPeng has received at least $1.6 billion from investors including Simplicity Holding, Taobao China, IDG, GGV Capital and others.

The company markets to customers through an omni-channel sales model, with online marketing as well as through a sales service center network.

To both increase brand awareness and attract customer traffic, XPEV locates many of its stores in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities within shopping malls.

Selling, G & A expenses as a percentage of total revenue fell as revenues grew.

In the most recent reporting period, the Selling, G & A efficiency rate, defined how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G & A spending, fell to negative (0.3x)

According to TechSci Research's 2019 market research report, the Chinese market for all types of electric vehicles was valued at around $74 billion in 2018 , and is expected to reach $330 billion by 2024.

This represents a CAGR forecast of over 28 per cent between 2019 and 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing concern over environmental pollution and increasing affordability of electric vehicles on offer.

The graph below also shows the trajectory of historical and future growth forecasts for various types of electric vehicles:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Yadea Group

AIMA Technology Group

Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle

Geely Automobile

Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.

Shandong Incalcu Electric Vehicle

Tesla (TSLA)

BAIC International

XPeng's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven topline revenue in the most recent period

Gross profit close to breakeven

High operating losses but reduced negative operating margin

Uneven but high cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30th, 2020, XPeng had cash of $299.9 million and total liabilities of $886.2 million.

Free cash flow was negative ($582.5 million) during the twelve months ended June 30, 2020

XPeng intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ADSs representing the underlying Class A shares, although the final amount may differ and could amount to as much as $500 million.

Class A shareholders are entitled to one vote per share and all Class B shares are held by the company's co-founders and are entitled to ten votes per Class B share.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for research and development of our Smart EVs and technologies;

for selling and marketing and expansion of sales channels; and

the balance for general corporate purposes, including working capital needs.

The presentation of the company roadshow by the Management is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities.

Commentary

XPeng is seeking U.S. investment capital in China to fuel its growth plans for mid-range electric vehicles.

The firm's financials show a sharp increase in total revenue as the firm has begun shipping products and features high operating losses and cash burn during this capital intensive process.

Selling, G & A expenditure as a percentage of total revenue fell sharply as the company started deliveries; its selling, G & A efficiency rate fell, likely due to a slowdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on buyer demand as well as business operations.

The market opportunity for electric vehicles in China is quite large and is expected to grow substantially in the near future , particularly in the middle range of the market where XPeng is seeking to focus its efforts.

But, it will have Tesla (TSLA) to compete against among others, as the firm recently lowered its Model 3 price to just below RMB300,000 in order to qualify for government subsidies that phase out above that figure.

While passenger car sales in China rebounded in the months following a precipitous drop at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, XPEV faces further increasing competitive pressures, as there are numerous manufacturers of electric and hybrid electric vehicles in the country.

Fierce price competition is common and that harsh market dynamic may be the reason why the company is trying to bulk up on capital as it tries to weather multiple challenges inside and outside its control.

On the legal side, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity, as do many Chinese companies seeking to tap U.S. markets. U.S. investors would have only an interest in an offshore company with contractual rights to the operational results of the firm but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the stock would have to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

When we learn more about the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

-----

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" link at the top right of the page.