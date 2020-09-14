IPO Preview: Virios Therapeutics Files For $35 Million IPO

Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) intends to raise $34.5 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The company is developing a drug treatment for fibromyalgia, a nerve pain condition.

VIRI has generated interesting early stage efficacy results in reducing viral replication related to fibromyalgia pain.

Alpharetta, Georgia-based Virios was founded to develop its IMC-1 candidate designed to inhibit HSV-1 (Herpes Simplex Virus) activation which may play a role in fibromyalgia symptoms.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Greg Duncan, who has been with the firm since April 2020 and was previously president and CEO of Celtaxys, anti-inflammatory biotech company.

Below is a brief overview video of fibromyalgia:

Source: Medical Centric

The firm's sole candidate, IMC-1, is designed to inhibit viral replication and has produced a 'statistically significant reduction in a double-blinded, placebo-controlled, randomized Phase 2a proof-of-concept study in FM (FibroMyalgia) patients.'

Investors in the firm have invested at least $12.6 million and include The University of Alabama.

According to a 2018 market research report by Coherent Market Insights, the global market for fibromyalgia treatments was an estimated $2.8 billion in 2018.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of CAGR of 3.3% from 2018 to 2026.

Key elements driving this expected growth are the number of drugs in Phase 2 and Phase 3 stages of development and continued demand among patients for treatments.

Also, the chart below shows that the North America region is expected to account for 51% of total global demand by 2026:



Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Pfizer (PFE)

Novartis (NVS)

Allergan (GAN)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SMPQY)

Aptinyx (APTX)

Prismic Pharmaceuticals

Innovative Med Concepts

Intec Pharma (NTEC)

Astellas Pharma (ALPMF)

Virios’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage biopharma firm in that they feature no revenue and R & D and G & A expenses associated with its program development.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, the company had $1 million in cash and $7.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Virios intends to raise $34.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be different.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although this element may become a feature of the IPO if disclosed in a future filing.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Conduct and complete the IMC-1 FM Phase 2b trial: This landmark trial will assess further optimized doses of IMC-1 and inform our Phase 3 program approach.



Conduct and complete the IMC-1 chronic toxicology studies: Following on from our successful short-term toxicology studies, we will execute the required longer-term toxicology studies to support chronic administration of IMC-1 following our Phase 2b trial.



Manufacture investigational drug for the Phase 2b study and for the chronic toxicology study. Refine clinical manufacturing process to conform with commercial standards to ensure if Phase 2b is successful and prepare to progress to Phase 3.



Prepare and design Phase 2 IBS proof of concept study to expand the IMC-1 value proposition beyond FM.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is ThinkEquity.

Commentary

Virios is seeking public investment to advance its sole candidate, IMC-1, into and through Phase 2b clinical trials.

IMC-1 has shown a ‘statistically significant’ reduction in viral replication in early proof-of-concept studies.

The market opportunity for fibromyalgia treatments is reasonably sized and expected to grow at a moderate rate. The U.S. currently represents a majority of the global market size for treatments.

Management has disclosed no research or commercial collaborations to-date.

ThinkEquity is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 7.2% since their IPO. This is a middle-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

While Virios is thinly capitalized, the IPO promises to restock the firm’s capital as it focuses on advancing its sole candidate through all-important Phase 2b trials.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

