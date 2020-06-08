IPO Launch: Vaxcyte Proposes Terms For $210 Million IPO

Vaxcyte (PCVX) aims to raise $210 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, per an amended registration statement.

The company is developing a family of vaccines for pneumococcal and other global markets.

PCVX is a very early stage, preclinical vaccine researcher and the IPO may be more suited to institutional venture investors rather than individuals.

My opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

Foster City, California-based Vaxcyte was founded to utilize its cell-free protein synthesis platform to design and produce protein carriers and antigens to target the multi billion dollar global pneumococcal vaccine market.

Management is led by president and CEO Grant Pickering, who has been with the firm since November 2013 and was previously CEO at Mymetics Corp. and an EIR at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caulfield and Byers.

Below is a brief overview video of pneumococcal vaccine benefits:

Source: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

The firm's lead candidate, VAX-24, is being developed for invasive pneumococcal disease and Otitis Media.

Management expects to file an IND in 2H 2021 and to publish Phase 1/2 topline data in 2022.

Vaxcyte acquired the exclusive rights to Sutro Biopharma’s cell-free protein synthesis platform and is using the platform as the basis for its vaccine development efforts.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $270 million and include Abingworth Bioventures, Longitude Venture Partners, Roche Financial, TPG Growth, Frazier Life Sciences, Pivotal bioVenture Partners, Sutro Biopharma, Medicxi, Janus Henderson and RA Capital Management.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by ResearchAndMarkets, the market for pneumococcal vaccines was $8 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $10.6 billion in 2024.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.74% from 2019 to 2024.

Key elements driving this expected growth are continued support from local governments and non-governmental health organizations due to an increase in the number of pneumococcal diseases.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Pfizer

Sanofi Pasteur MSD

GSK

Merck

AstraZeneca

Baxter International

Financial Status

Vaxcyte’s recent financial results are typical of an early stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R & D and G & A expenses associated with its pipeline development activities.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $154.8 million in cash and $25.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

OCVX intends to sell 14 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $210.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. The lack of this investor ‘support’ in a life science IPO may be a negative signal to public investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $701.4 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 29.94%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds to “fund [i] completion of IND-enabling activities and our clinical development of VAX-24, including manufacturing scale-up activities, [ii] ongoing development of our other vaccine candidates and [iii] general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures, as well as potential expansion of our research pipeline.”

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Securities, Jefferies, Evercore ISI, Cantor and Needham & Company.

Commentary

Vaxcyte is seeking an above average IPO transaction to advance its vaccine pipeline into initial trials.

For its lead candidate, VAX-24, the firm hopes to have initial topline data readout not until 2022, well into the future.

The market opportunity for pneumococcal vaccines is large and expected to continue growing in the near future, especially as the world population ages.

The company has disclosed no collaboration partners for its programs, so is pursuing, at least at the moment, a go-it-alone, high risk approach.

BofA Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 32.6% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an enterprise value in excess of $700 million at IPO. This is well above the typical range for biotech IPOs.

Vaxcyte is a preclinical biotech with a pricey IPO, so it may be more relevant for institutional investors with long-term hold time frames or individual investors with a ‘venture capital’ investment mindset.

My opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 11, 2020.

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)