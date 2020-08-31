IPO Launch: Universe Pharmaceuticals Proposes $30 Million U.S. IPO

Universe Pharmaceuticals (UPC) intends to raise $30 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is a manufacturer of traditional Chinese medicinal products.

UPC has produced contracting topline revenue but improving net financial results, in part due to Covid-19.

Ji'an, China-based Universe was founded to investigate and develop traditional Chinese medicines derivatives as well as biomedical drugs, medical instruments and dietary supplements.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mr. Gang Lai, who has been with the firm since 2004 and was previously founder of Universe Trade and other companies.

Below is a brief overview video of traditional Chinese medicine:

Source: DW News

The company’s primary offerings include:

Cold and flu medicines

Chronic condition treatments

Universe has received at least $3.7 million from investors, so is minimally capitalized.

The firm distributes its products in 30 provinces through distributors and to end user large companies such as chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets.



Management has plans to enter other markets within China as well as to start its own retail network of company owned stores to diversify its distribution channels.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased.

The Selling efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling spend, swung to a negative (2.7x) in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2019 market research report by IBISWorld, the market for traditional Chinese medicines was an estimated $44.5 billion in 2019.

The industry grew at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2014 and 2019.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the continued aging of the Chinese population combined with easier access to products and a greater demand from older persons for such treatments.

Also, the Chinese government announced in its Thirteenth Five-Year Plan of its intention to improve industry standards and production efficiency while promoting the industry's development.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Kangmei Pharmaceutical

Beijing Tong Ren Tang

Guangzhou Pharmaceutical

Yunnan Baiyao Group

Universe’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Contracting topline revenue, likely due to Covid-19 effects

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Growing operating profit and margin

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, Universe had $11.8 million in cash and $9.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was $13.7 million.

Universe intends to raise $30 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $116.7 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 23.81%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

28% for upgrading and expanding our manufacturing facilities;



27% for research and development;



24% for branding, advertising and marketing; and



21% for working capital and for other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Univest Securities.

Commentary

Universe is seeking U.S capital market investment to continue its expansion activities within the traditional Chinese medicine market in China.

The company’s financials show contracting topline revenue in the most recent six-month period. This is due to the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on its sales and fulfillment operations and I expect it to be temporary in nature.

Although topline revenue has dropped, its other major financial metrics have proven resilient, even improving in percentage and nominal terms despite Covid-19.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping; its Selling efficiency rate has swung negative, not surprising given its topline revenue contraction.

The market opportunity for traditional medicine products in China is robust and expected to grow in the future due to government encouragement as well as improving operating standards.

Like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Univest Securities is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (60.9%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay a Price/Sales multiple of 4x.

For a company that is growing at UPC’s previous rate of growth, profitability and cash flow generation, I would normally consider this a reasonable multiple at IPO.

However, we don’t know how quickly revenue will rebound bringing growth back to the firm’s financial results, due to the uncertain ongoing effects of Covid-19 within China.

While I believe the firm has promise within a growing industry, my concern is the firm’s revenue trajectory over the next 6 - 18 months.

Given that uncertainty, my opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

-----

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" link at the top right of the page.