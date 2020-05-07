IPO Preview: uCloudlink Files For $50 Million U.S. IPO

uCloudlink Group (UCL) intends to raise $50 million in an IPO of its ADSs representing Class A shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm has developed a marketplace and service to enable mobile network operators to connect and share data.

UCL has grown impressively and is profitable and generating free cash flow.

Management is headed by founder and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Chaohui Chen, who has been with the firm since and was previously SVP at Huawei and an R & D engineer before that.

Below is a brief interview video about one of the company's service offerings:

Source: World Travel Market London

The firm aggregates mobile data traffic allowances via mobile network operators in 144 countries using its cloud SIM architecture.



Data shares reached 90,600 terabytes in calendar year 2019.

uCloudlink has received at least $141.8 million from investors including MediaPlay, AlphaGo Robot, Haitong and Beijing Cash Capital Venture Partners.

The company provides its service offerings through smartphone manufacturers as well as through the GlocalMe World Phone series aimed at frequent travelers.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped markedly as revenues have increased.

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, was 1.3x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2016 market research report referenced by i-Scoop, the market for mobile data is expected to grow by a factor of 12 between 2015 and 2021.

Monthly data traffic per smartphone is expected grow most sharply in the western regions of North America and Western Europe, as the chart shows below:



Source: i-Scoop

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increase in the viewing of video over mobile devices as well as the continued growth of social networking.

Ericsson expects smartphone shipments to increase from 1.48 billion in 2016 to 1.84 billion by 2020.

uCloudlink’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit and gross margin

A swing to positive operating profit

A swing to positive cash flow from operations

Below are the firm’s operational results for the last three calendar years:

Source: Company Financials

As of December 31, 2019, uCloudlink had $40.5 million in cash and $47.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was $3.2 million.

uCloudlink intends to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ADSs representing Class A shares, although the final amount may differ.

The company founder and company chairman together will own all Class B shares and will be entitled to 15 votes per share versus one vote per share for Class A shareholders.

The S & P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO for R & D, potential strategic investments or acquisitions or for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are I-Bankers Securities, Valuable Capital Limited, Tiger Brokers and Loop Capital Markets.

Commentary

uCloudlink is seeking U.S. capital investment for its international expansion plans.

The firm’s financials indicate it is growing topline revenue while crossing net breakeven and producing free cash flow.

Sales and Marketing expenses have dropped as a percentage of revenue; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate is 1.3x.

The market opportunity for sharing mobile data would seem to be rather large, especially as the demand for mobile data is forecast to grow at such an intense rate over the near term.

The key for the company is its ability to get its technology included in smartphones at the manufacturing level.

I-Bankers Securities is the lead left underwriter and there is no available data on the firm’s IPO involvement over the last 12-month period.

The firm has certainly innovated by enabling smartphone users to seamlessly access other local mobile networks outside their contracted provider.

The risk is that the MNO industry comes up with a solution of their own, as why share profits with an outside service provider?

I’ll provide a final update when we learn more IPO details from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.