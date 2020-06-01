IPO Launch: UCloudlink Finalizes U.S. IPO Plan

UCloudlink (UCL) has filed to raise $50 million in an IPO of its ADSs representing underlying Class A shares, per an amended registration statement.

The company provides mobile data sharing options to consumers and mobile carriers.

UCL has done well to grow its business; however, we have little visibility into the extent of the negative effects of the Covid19 pandemic on its growth trajectory, so my opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

Hong Kong-based UCloudlink was founded to operate an online marketplace to connect mobile carriers to connect and share data at the country and carrier level.

Management is headed by founder and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Chaohui Chen, who has been with the firm since and was previously SVP at Huawei and an R & D engineer before that.

Below is a brief interview video:

Source: World Travel Market London

The firm aggregates mobile data traffic allowances via mobile network operators in 144 countries using its cloud SIM architecture.

Data shares reached 90,600 terabytes in calendar year 2019.

UCloudlink has received at least $141.8 million from investors including MediaPlay, AlphaGo Robot, Haitong and Beijing Cash Capital Venture Partners.

The company provides its service offerings through smartphone manufacturers as well as through the GlocalMe World Phone series aimed at frequent travelers.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped markedly as revenues have increased.

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, rose to 2.0x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2016 market research report referenced by i-Scoop, the market for mobile data is expected to grow by a factor of 12 between 2015 and 2021.

Monthly data traffic per smartphone is expected grow most sharply in the western regions of North America and Western Europe, as the chart shows below:

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increase in the viewing of video over mobile devices as well as the continued growth of social networking.

Ericsson expects smartphone shipments to increase from 1.48 billion in 2016 to 1.84 billion by 2020.

UCloudlink’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit and gross margin

Positive but uneven operating profit

A swing to positive cash flow from operations

Below are the firm’s recent financial results:

Source: UCloudlink F-1/A Filing

As of March 31, 2020, UCloudlink had $34.3 million in cash and $49.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was $11.1 million.

UCL intends to sell approximately 2.6 million ADSs representing ten underlying Class A shares at a midpoint price of $19.25 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $50.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class A ADS holders will be entitled to one vote per ADS and Class B shareholders will be entitled to 15 votes per share.

The S & P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $549 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 9.04%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds for research and development, sales and marketing efforts, working capital needs and for potential strategic investments and acquisitions.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are I-Bankers Securities, Valuable Capital Limited, Tiger Brokers, and Loop Capital Markets.

Commentary

UCloudlink is seeking U.S. capital market funding as the firm seeks to expand its offering to customers.

The firm’s financials show the company continued to grow in Q1 2020 despite the beginning of the Covid19 pandemic.

However, demand for its services has been negatively impacted per management’s admission in the registration statement, as international travel has been significantly curtailed.

Additionally, the firm faces the follow-on effects from the pandemic, as major trading partners review their trading relationships and the opportunity for international trade remains attenuated for potentially a multi-year period ahead.

I-Bankers Securities is the lead left underwriter and there is no data on IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period.

As to valuation, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of 3.28x at IPO.

If the firm’s future prospects were not dimmed by the pandemic and its likely aftereffects, I would be inclined to accept that valuation proposal as reasonable.

However, UCL’s forward revenue growth trajectory is a big unknown at this time as we haven’t seen the full effects of the pandemic on its financials.

Given that lack of visibility into a critical aspect of the IPO transaction, my opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June, 2020.

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)