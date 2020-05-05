Post-IPO Review: The RealReal Faces Retail Retrenchment

The RealReal (REAL) -Get Report went public in June 2019, pricing its shares at $20.00 each and raising $300 million in gross proceeds.

The firm has an online service marketplace for users to consign their clothing and buyers looking for already used apparel and accessories with a focus on luxury and fashion items.

REAL will need to recast its plans now that its retail operation and related hopes for growth have been paused due to the Covid19 pandemic.

My bias on the stock is Neutral until management can prove its ability to make a serious move toward operating breakeven.

San Francisco, California-based REAL was founded in 2011 to develop a second-hand online marketplace where people list their authenticated luxury goods with a user base of about 1.4 million members as of the end of March, 2019.

Management is headed by founder, CEO and Director Julie Wainwright, who was previously Consulting CEO/Mentor at Springboard Enterprises.

The RealReal has developed an online luxury consignment technology and service where people send their luxury goods to be inspected and authenticated, photographed by the company’s photographers and finally, after its price has been adjusted based on previous transaction history and real-time market demand, listed on the firm’s online marketplace.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s latest marketing campaign:

Source: RealReal

The company’s main revenue sources are orders processed through its website, mobile app as well as three retail stores located in New York and Los Angeles.

According to a recent market research report by Shopify, the global ecommerce fashion industry was valued at $481 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $713 billion by 2022.

The main factors driving market growth are rising globalization and changing consumer spending habits, digital innovation, growing internet and smartphone penetration, and a projected rise in disposable income.

Additionally, the number of potential customers is projected to grow to more than 1.2 billion by 2020.

Major competitors that provide or are developing online luxury consignment services include:

eBay Authenticate (EBAY)

Poshmark

LePrix

Vestiaire Collective

REAL’s topline revenue by quarter has grown markedly, with Q4 2019’s results more than 42% above Q4 2018:

Source: Company Financials

Gross profit by quarter has achieved a similar trajectory:

Source: Company Financials

Operating results by quarter have unfortunately made little headway, with REAL continuing to generate significant operating losses:

Source: Company Financials

Earnings per share (Diluted) have moved toward breakeven but are still a significant distance:

Source: Company Financials

Since its IPO, REAL’s stock price has dropped more than 40 percent vs. the U.S. Online Retail index’ rise of 11.1 percent and the overall U.S. market’s drop of 3.8 percent in the past 12 months, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Commentary

In its last earnings call, management highlighted that it continues to work to minimize fake goods being consigned to its platform and intends to invest in and integrate more technological solutions in this regard in 2020.

In Q4 2019, the firm saw the highest growth in women’s handbags and men’s products.

As to its financial results, Q4 saw a 39% GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) growth over the same quarter in 2018.

Additionally, EBITDA margin grew by 17 percentage points, mostly due to a reduction in marketing spend and results of its operations and technology expense leverage.

For 2020, and before the firm withdrew its forward guidance as a result of the Covid19 pandemic, management said it would focus on the four areas of revenue growth, increasing operational and marketing leverage, expanding its retail footprint, and sustainability.

Obviously, with the pandemic, the retail footprint expansion is no longer a focus for the immediate future.

The question is whether retail expansion was intended to be a major component of REAL’s growth strategy going forward. Also, the firm’s existing small store footprint will likely generate losses in 2020, acting as a drag on operating results due to their current closure.

In any event, management has made little progress toward operating breakeven since going public, so it isn’t much surprise that the stock has performed poorly since its flotation in June 2019.

With its retail expansion plans thrown into disarray from the effects of the pandemic, the question is whether management can rejigger its plans in a post-Covid19 world.

Count me in the ‘wait-and-see’ crowd as management previously couldn’t make a serious turn to operating breakeven even without the added challenges of a global pandemic.

My bias on the stock at its current level is Neutral.

(I have no positions in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)