IPO Preview: Sotera Health Files For U.S. IPO

Sotera Health (SHC) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

Broadview Heights, Ohio-based Sotera was founded to provide end-to-end sterilization, microbiological and analytical testing services.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Michael Petras, Jr., who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously CEO of Post-Acute Solutions at Cardinal Health.

In addition, the firm provides advisory services for pharmaceutical and food processors worldwide.



The company counts 'more than 40 of the top 50 medical device companies and eight of the top ten global pharmaceutical companies (based on revenue)’ as customers.



It has a total of more than 5,800 customers in over 50 countries.

Sotera has received investment from investors including private equity firms Warburg Pincus and GTCR.

Sotera operates several brands. For sterilization services, it operates under the Sterigenics and Nordion brands.



For its laboratory testing services, it operates under the Nelson Labs brand.



Nordion and Nelson Labs were acquired by the firm in separate transactions and management has acquired a number of other firms in what it calls a disciplined approach to M & A.

The company has 50 sterilization facilities and 13 testing labs, which are located strategically near their major healthcare provider customers.

Selling, G & A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been rising as revenues have increased.

The Selling, G & A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G & A spend, dropped to 0.1x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2020 market research report, the global market for sterilization services was an estimated $2.7 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $4.4 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a continued rise in the number of elderly people along with chronic illnesses and development opportunities in emerging countries.

Also, further growth is expected to come from the medical device industry, which is seeing stringent regulatory requirements driving sterilization service demand.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Applied Sterilization Technologies (STERIS) (STE)

Regional/smaller outsourced sterilization service firms

Sotera’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increased topline revenue, at a low rate of growth

Growing gross profit and gross margin

Increasing operating profit and margin

A swing to net income

Significant but uneven cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

As of June 30, 2020, Sotera had $86.2 million in cash and $3.2 billion in total liabilities. Debt was $2.8 billion.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was $67.9 million.

Sotera intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may reach $750 million.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use a portion of the net proceeds of this offering to repay [an as-yet-undisclosed amount] of indebtedness. We plan to use the balance of the net proceeds of this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. In addition, we believe that opportunities may exist from time to time to expand our current business through acquisitions of or investments in complementary products, services, technologies or businesses. While we have no current agreements, commitments or understandings or any specific acquisitions at this time, we may use a portion of our net proceeds for these purposes.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Barclays, Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Citizens Capital Markets, and ING.

Commentary

Sotera is seeking public capital market investment to pay down indebtedness likely incurred as a result of its private equity firm ownership.

I’m generally leery of private equity owned firms at IPO, since they are typically debt heavy and slow growing firms, which make for less interesting IPO opportunities.

The firm’s financials show slow topline revenue growth and improving other major metrics for the most part.

Selling, G & A expenses have been rising as a percentage of revenue; its Selling, G & A efficiency rate has dropped in half in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for sterilization services is expected to grow at a moderate rate over the near term.

Notably, the firm is growing revenue at a lower rate than the forecast industry growth rate, not a good sign for Sotera.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 51.2% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

