IPO Launch: Sotera Health Company Readies $1 Billion IPO Plan

Sotera Health Company (SHC) proposes to raise $1 billion from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

Broadview Heights, Ohio-based Sotera was founded to provide end-to-end sterilization, microbiological and analytical testing services.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Michael Petras, Jr., who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously CEO of Post-Acute Solutions at Cardinal Health.

In addition, the firm provides advisory services for pharmaceutical and food processors worldwide.

The company counts 'more than 40 of the top 50 medical device companies and eight of the top ten global pharmaceutical companies (based on revenue)’ as customers.

It has a total of more than 5,800 customers in over 50 countries.

Sotera has received investment from investors including private equity firms Warburg Pincus and GTCR.

Sotera operates several brands. For sterilization services, it operates under the Sterigenics and Nordion brands.

For its laboratory testing services, it operates under the Nelson Labs brand.

Nordion and Nelson Labs were acquired by the firm in separate transactions and management has acquired a number of other firms in what it calls a disciplined approach to M & A.

The company has 50 sterilization facilities and 13 testing labs, which are located strategically near their major healthcare provider customers.

Selling, G & A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been rising as revenues have increased.

The Selling, G & A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G & A spend, dropped to 0.1x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2020 market research report, the global market for sterilization services was an estimated $2.7 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $4.4 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a continued rise in the number of elderly people along with chronic illnesses and development opportunities in emerging countries.

Also, further growth is expected to come from the medical device industry, which is seeing stringent regulatory requirements driving sterilization service demand.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Applied Sterilization Technologies (STERIS) (STE)

Regional/smaller outsourced sterilization service firms

Sotera’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increased topline revenue, at a low and decelerating rate of growth

Growing gross profit and gross margin

Increasing operating profit and margin

A swing to net income

Significant but uneven cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of Sept. 30, 2020, Sotera had $108.3 million in cash and $3.4 billion in total liabilities. Debt was $2.9 billion.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended Sept. 30, 2020, was $54.5 million.

Sotera intends to sell 46.6 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $21.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $1.0 billion, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $8.76 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 16.8%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

[i] redeem all of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Second Lien Notes at the applicable redemption premium, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption and

[ii] repurchase 1,669,122 shares of our common stock (based on an assumed initial public offering price of $21.50, the midpoint of the estimated offering price range set forth on the cover page of this prospectus) from certain of our executive officers at a purchase price per share equal to the initial public offering price per share of our common stock less the underwriting discounts and commissions payable thereon (the “repurchase”).

We plan to use the balance of the net proceeds of this offering to repay a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under our Term Loan.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Barclays, Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Citizens Capital Markets, ING, Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets, Penserra Securities, Siebert Williams Shank and Tigress Financial Partners.

Commentary

Sotera is going public to use the proceeds to pay down its significant debt load and buy shares from certain of its executive team.

The company’s financials show slow and decelerating topline revenue growth and gross profit growth, while turning a small profit and generating meaningful free cash flow.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been rising while its sales and marketing efficiency rate has been cut in half so far in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the firm’s operations.

However, management believes the pandemic will increase customer awareness of the need for sterilization and ultimately add to its business prospects.

The market opportunity for sterilization services is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2027, so it is interesting that the firm’s revenue growth has been materially lower than this expected growth rate, indicating Sotera may be losing market share.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 64.3% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As a comparable-based valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay a significant premium over direct competitor STERIS current public valuation multiples.

STERIS is a larger firm with less debt, faster revenue growth and much higher free cash flow than Sotera.

So, given the comparison, while Sotera may be a fine company, the IPO is excessively priced, so my opinion is NEUTRAL.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 19, 2020.

