IPO Launch: Skillful Craftsman Education Proposes $15 Million U.S. IPO Terms

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NGJY) intends to raise $15 million in an IPO of its ordinary share, per an F-1/A registration statement.

The company provides online vocational education services to students in China.

NGJY’s revenue growth trajectory has decelerated, so until we gain more visibility into its revenue trajectory in a post-Covid19 pandemic China, my opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China-based Skillful was created to provide primarily vocational education to students on a wide range of subjects including mechanics, electrical, auto repair and construction.

Management is led by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Xiaofeng Gao, who was previously Business General Manager of Wuxi Gaoda Environmental Technology and has an engineering background.

Skillful’s partners include Higher Education Press and China Adult Education Association, to both of which the company provides various cloud technology services in return for promotional communications to their audiences.

The company’s primary offerings are:

Lifelong Education Public Service - 200 free courses

Vocational Training Platform - 407 courses for fee paying members

Virtual Simulation Experimental Training - 9 programs for fee paying members

Skillful has received at least $1.6 million from investors including founder & Chairman Mr. Gao, who owns 43% of the company pre-IPO and Mr. Lugang Hua, who owns 10%.

Skillful seeks student members through online and offline channels. Offline channels include pursuing relationships with local colleges.

Management believes avoiding expensive television and newspaper advertising and focus on social media has been a cost-effective way to grow its customer base.

The firm plans to increase its attendance at industry events and on social media services such as Wechat and Toutiao.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased.

The Selling and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing spend, dropped to 3.0x in the most recent reporting period.

Average Revenue per Member has been dropping as the number of members has grown, from $0.57 in FYE March 31, 2018 to $0.45 for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2019.

According to a 2019 market research report by ResearchandMarkets, the market for education in China is expected to reach an estimated $573 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast 11.3% from 2018 to 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing urban population, increasing income available for education, growing government spending on education, innovative delivery of education such as the through the Internet, and higher demand for massive open online courses [MOOC].

Also, the emergence of the dual-teacher model which combines the online lecturer with a local assistant teacher, has become popular for improving student retention and results.

Major competitive vendors include:

TAL Education

New Oriental Education

OneSmart International Education

Sunlands Technology

Tianli Education

China Distance Education

Management says the Chinese education system is still highly fragmented.

Recently, demand for online programs has increased dramatically as a result of the Covid19 pandemic.

However, Chinese consumers are price sensitive and competitors also realize the opportunity ahead, leading to pricing pressures on all market participants as they seek to gain market share.

Skillful’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, but at a decelerating rate

Increased gross profit , but also decelerating growth

High but dropping gross margin

Increasing operating profit but uneven margin

Variable but positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Source: Skillful F-1/A Filing

As of September 30, 2019, Skillful had $12 million in cash and $22.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was $7.9 million.

NGJY intends to sell 3 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $15.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Foreign firms usually sell American Depositary Shares to U.S. investors to simplify share administration, so the absence of this feature is a negative signal.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $65.3 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 19.42%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO for development of 1+X online courses, for development of additional virtual simulation experimental programs, for development of mobile application for vocational education services; and for development of vocational education interaction platform and career advice services platform.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are The Benchmark Company and Axiom Capital Management.

Commentary

Skillful is seeking U.S. public investment after having changed its proposed term twice, first decreasing the share offering and increasing the share price, then finally increasing the share offering and reducing the proposed share price.

The firm’s financials indicate the company is growing and producing net profits, but its growth rate is decelerating significantly.

NGJY’s selling and marketing efficiency rate has lowered to 3.0x. While still a good multiple, the company is producing lower average revenue per member as it scales, a negative signal.

The market opportunity for online education in China is quite positive, especially in light of the effects of the Covid19 pandemic on consumer behavior.

The Benchmark Company is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (34.1%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

On the legal side, like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity.U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

As a comparable-based valuation, Skillful’s IPO is priced at approximately half that of large industry player New Oriental Education (EDU), which has been public for some time.

However, EDU has approximately 4x the earnings of Skillful on a per share basis.

While I’m bullish on the online schooling market in China post-Covid19 pandemic, Skillful’s significant revenue growth deceleration is a concern.

My opinion on the IPO is therefore NEUTRAL until we learn more about the firm’s revenue growth trajectory in light of the pandemic within China.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)