TheStreet
HomeNews
Search

SiTime Continues Stellar Post-IPO Stock Performance

IPOStreet

SiTime (SITM) went public in November, 2019, selling 4.3 million shares of its common stock at $13.00 per share.

Santa Clara, California-based SiTime was founded in 2003 as part of MegaChips Corporation (TYO:6875) and is focused on the development and marketing of silicon timing products for MEMS, analog mixed-signal designs, and advanced system-level integration.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Rajesh Vashist who has been with the firm since 2007 and was previously CEO of Ikanos Communications.

Management believes that SiTime is the only company that is currently developing entirely silicon-based timing solutions that include oscillator systems, resonators and clock integrated circuits.

Below is a brief overview video of some of the company’s offerings:

Source: SiTime

Some of the markets that SiTime serves include the enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure industries, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things [IoT], and mobile markets, as well as aerospace and defense verticals, among others.

SiTime has shipped billions of units to over 10,000 customers, among which include Apple, FitBit, Garmin, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, Samsung Electronics, Google, Microsoft, Dell, and Huami among others.

Topline revenue by quarter has been uneven during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the firm’s most recent result has been record revenue in Q3 2020:

sitmrev

Gross profit by quarter has shown a similar trajectory, as the chart shows below:

sitmgross

Operating income by quarter dropped sharply into negative territory during the first two quarters of 2020, but bounced back to near breakeven in Q3:

sitmop

Earnings per share (Diluted) have performed similarly to operating income, with Q3 2020 nearing EPS breakeven:

sitmeps

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

Since its IPO, SITM’s stock price has risen 442 percent vs. the U.S. Semiconductor index’ rise of 41.5 percent and the overall U.S. market’s rise of 18.7 percent, as the chart below indicates:

sitmchart

Source: Simply Wall Street

Commentary

In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2020, management highlighted its multi-source strategy which has helped it avoid some of the worst supply chain dislocations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The firm believes its ApexMEMS resonator products are well suited for high volume applications such as ‘Bluetooth, wearables, high speed connectivity interfaces, asset tracking and microcontrollers.’

Management’s approach to focus on semiconductor-based materials versus the more traditional quartz has resulted in reduced supply concerns for its products by comparison.

Additionally, its recent entry into the resonator market provides the firm with the ability to have conversations with customers about a full line of products rather than a more limited product set.

However, it is in the area of 5G that the SITM is seeing significant expansion, and, I would argue, is the cause of its sustained stock price rise.

It’s ORAN products are gaining traction because they help network operators obtain lower deployment costs while providing excellent performance.

As to its financial results, Q3 showed strong revenue growth, up 29% over the same period a year ago. Notably, its mobile IoT rebounded strongly from a downturn due to Covid-19 slowdowns previously.

Gross margins are also expanding impressively, with the quarter seeing an increase in 530 basis points over Q2.

The firm is cash flow positive, recently paid its bank loan so is free of bank debt.

Looking ahead, management provided Q4 guidance of a sequential revenue increase of 10% to 15% along with gross margin expansion.

The question for investors now is whether the stock is a buy after its tremendous performance over the past year.

As to valuation, compared to partial competitor Microchip, SITM is valued at much higher levels, certainly in part due to its high growth rate.

Also, the firm recognizes seasonality factors that normally produce more revenue in the second half of the year, which when combined with a rebound from the first-half year depressed results from Covid-19, produced very strong growth results in Q3 and will likely continue into Q4.

So, while the stock may have some more room to run on the heels of a likely positive Q4 result, I wonder if there will be selling pressure as we enter 2021.

Therefore, I’m cautiously Bullish on the stock through its Q4 2020 report cycle, but less so after that.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" button.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

IPO Calendar: November 9 - 13, 2020

There are two operating company IPOs and one blank check IPO scheduled to price for the week ended November 13, 2020. Nine firms are expected to have their 25-day underwriter research quiet period end. 180-day shareholder sale period lockup expirations will occur for two companies.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Upstart Holdings Rolls Out U.S. IPO Plan

San Mateo, California-based Upstart was founded to utilize machine learning techniques to maximize the matching of lenders with consumers seeking loans.

IPOStreet

Compass Therapeutics Proposes $50 Million U.S. IPO Terms

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Compass was founded to develop antibody approaches to treating cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with existing approved drugs, including for Her2+ breast cancer.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: IN8bio Finalizes $75 Million IPO Effort

New York, New York-based IN8bio was founded to advance a pipeline of treatment options for glioblastoma [GBM] and acute leukemia using ‘allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells.’

IPOStreet

Progyny Grows Revenue And Guides Upward For 2021

New York-based Progyny was founded in 2008 to provide US organizations and their employees with fertility and family building-oriented benefit services.

IPOStreet

BRP Group Enjoys High Valuation Despite Uneven Results

Tampa, Florida-based BRP was founded in 2011 to provide insurance products and related services to business and individual clients in the US and internationally.

IPOStreet

Ping Identity Invests In Sales As Revenue Growth Remains Uncertain

Denver, Colorado-based Ping was founded in 2002 and has developed an Intelligent Identity Platform that analyzes device, network, application and user behavior data to make real-time authentication and security control decisions.

IPOStreet

Envista Holdings Rebounds As Dental Industry Copes With Pandemic

Brea, California-based Envista was formed in 2019 by Danaher (DHR) and comprises three of the corporation’s dental segment companies, namely Nobel Biocare Systems, Ormco, and KaVo Kerr.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Midwest Holding Seeks $50 Million U.S. Uplisting IPO

Lincoln, Nebraska-based Midwest was founded to provide annuity products through independent marketing organizations [IMOs] that in turn offer such products to independent insurance agents.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Ozon Holdings Files For $100 Million U.S. IPO

Nicosia, Cyprus-based Ozon was founded to develop an online marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of merchandise in Russia.

IPOStreet