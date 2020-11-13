TheStreet
IPO Preview: Silverback Therapeutics Seeks $100 Million U.S. IPO

Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

Seattle, Washington-based Silverback was founded to create what it calls its ImmunoTAC platform to develop 'systematically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics' by pairing 'proprietary linker-payloads that modulate key disease-modifying pathways with monoclonal antibodies directed to specific disease sites.'

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Ms. Laura Shawver, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since April 2020 and was previously president and CEO of Synthorx until its acquisition by Sanofi in January 2020.

Below is a brief overview video of HER2 Positive breast cancer treatment and research:

Source: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

The firm's lead candidate, SBT6050, is in Phase 1/1b trials and is being developed to treat solid tumor cancers such as HER2 breast cancer, gastric cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Other programs are in preclinical studies for treating bladder cancer, triple negative breast cancer, and head & neck cancer as well as chronic Hepatitis B.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

silverbackpipe

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $216 million and include OrbiMed, U.S. Venture Partners, Hunt Pacific, Nextech, Pontifax and EcoR1.

According to a 2017 market research report by GlobalData, the global market for Her2+ breast cancer treatments in the eight major markets (7MM plus urban China) was an estimated $6.4 billion in 2015 and was expected to reach $9.9 billion in 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.4% from 2015 to 2025.

Key elements driving this expected growth are improved technologies and new drug approvals in western countries.

However, for patients with cancer that has metastasized to the brain, existing antibody-based treatments have failed to help because they cannot pass the blood-brain barrier.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

  • AbbView (ABBV)
  • Amgen (AMGN)
  • AstraZeneca (AZN)
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
  • Eli Lilly (LLY)
  • Genentech
  • GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
  • Merck (MRK)
  • Novartis (NVS)
  • Pfizer (PFE)
  • Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)
  • Sanofi (SNY)

Silverback’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with its development activities.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

silverbackpl

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, the company had $142.3 million in cash and $10.6 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Silverback intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares in the IPO, although this element may become a feature of the IPO if disclosed in a future filing.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund the development of SBT6050, including the ongoing Phase 1 dose-escalation trial and planned Phase 1b tumor-specific expansion trial of SBT6050 as a monotherapy in HER2-expressing tumors;

to fund the planned Phase 1 dose-escalation trial and planned Phase 1b trial of SBT6050 in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor;

to fund the development of SBT6290, including the ongoing IND-enabling studies and planned Phase 1 dose-escalation trial of SBT6290 in Nectin4-expressing tumors;

to fund the development of ASGR1-TLR8, including the planned development candidate selection for and planned IND-enabling studies of our SBT8230 program in cHBV; and

the remaining proceeds to fund our other research and development activities, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, SVB Leerink, Stifel and H.C. Wainwright.

Commentary

Silverback is seeking public funding to advance its various development programs into or through early stage trials.

The firm’s lead candidate, SBT6050, is currently in Phase 1/1b trials and is being developed to treat a variety of high incidence cancers.

Management says it has ‘observed changes in pharmacodynamic markers in the first dose cohort,’ hinting at a potential meaningful response rate.

The company expects to provide interim data on its lead program Phase 1 trials in the second half of 2021.

The market opportunity for various solid tumor cancers is quite large - solid tumors are the most prevalent form of cancer. However, there are numerous biopharma firms, large and small, that are developing improved solid tumor treatments using various modalities.

Management hasn’t disclosed any research collaborations with major pharma firms, so is pursuing a go-it-alone approach at this time.

The company’s investor syndicate includes OrbiMed, a highly regarded venture capital firm that specializes in investing in life science companies at the earliest stages of development.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 56.1% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

When we learn more about the IPO, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

