TheStreet
HomeNews
Search

IPO Launch: Shattuck Labs Seeks $150 Million U.S. IPO

IPOStreet

Shattuck Labs (STTK) has filed to raise $150 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

Austin, Texas-based Shattuck was founded to develop drugs that simultaneously inhibit checkpoints in various cancers while bolstering the body's immune response and ability to act against tumors.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D, who was previously Vice President of R&D and Chief Scientific Officer at Heat Biologics.

Below is a brief overview video of the warning signs of ovarian cancer:

Source: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

The firm's lead candidate, SL-172154, is currently in Phase 1 safety trials with ovarian cancer patients and management expects to enter the dose escalation phase of the trial in the second half of 2021.

Its second candidate, SL-279252, is being developed with Takeda Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

shattuckpipe

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $166 million and include Fidelity, G. Walter Loewenbaum, Redmile Group, Daniel Traylor, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Clark BP, Hatteras Venture Partners, EcoR1 Capital, Janus Henderson and Delphinium.

According to a 2019 market research report by GlobalData, the market size for ovarian cancer treatment in the seven major markets was an estimated $1.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $6.7 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of a very high 14.4% from 2019 to 2028.

Key elements driving this expected growth are the adoption of maintenance therapies, the launch of new pipeline agents and increased screening activities for genetic markers of the disease.

Also, in 2028, 'three PARP inhibitor drugs are expected to have combined revenue of $2.8 billion, constituting more than 40% of the global ovarian cancer market. Moreover, by 2028, another major revenue contributor will be new drug classes – notably, immune checkpoint inhibitors, with five expected to enter the market bringing combined forecasted revenues of around $1.4bn.'

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing/funding treatments include:

Shattuck’s recent financial results are atypical of an early stage biopharma in that they feature significant collaboration revenue from its partnership with Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

shattuckpl

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, the company had $147.5 million in cash and short-term investments and $36.5 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

STTK intends to sell 10 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $150 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a common feature of life science IPOs.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $440.1 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 26.26%.

Per the firm’s recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

to advance SL-172154 through the completion of our ongoing and planned Phase 1 clinical trials and to commence a Phase 2 clinical program;

to advance SL-279252 through the completion of our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial; and

to develop and advance additional product candidates derived from our platforms through IND-enabling studies and to commence Phase 1 clinical trials.

the remainder of the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Citigroup, Cowen, Evercore ISI and Needham & Company.

Commentary

Shattuck is seeking public investment capital to advance its programs through Phase 1 and into Phase 2 trials.

For its lead candidate, SL-172154, management is preparing to start another Phase 1 trial in patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (skin cancer) and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

The next data readout for this expansion is expected to be available by the second half of 2021.

STTK is developing its second candidate with collaboration partner Takeda, and has received significant milestone payments to-date.

The market opportunities for the various cancers covered by the firm’s pipeline are quite large and expected to grow substantially as the global population ages.

The solid tumor market, which comprises many sub markets, is particularly large and forecast to grow to over $400 billion within ten years.

Citigroup is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (8.5%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, the IPO is priced within the typical range for a biopharma firm at IPO, so appears reasonably priced.

For life science investors with a patient hold time frame of at least 24 months, my opinion on the IPO is a BUY at up to $15.00 per share.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Week of October 5, 2020.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" button.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

IPO Calendar: October 5 - 9, 2020

Seven IPOs are now scheduled for the week of October 5 - 9, 2020. 25-day underwriter research quiet periods will end for ten companies. One firm will see their 180-day shareholder sale lockup period expire.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Intrusion Readies $44 Million U.S. IPO

Intrusion was founded to develop a database of global IP addresses and related information for monitoring cyber threat sources.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Kronos Bio Prepares Terms For $175 Million IPO

Kronos was founded to develop inhibitor treatments for acute myeloid leukemia and MYC-amplified solid tumors.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Shattuck Labs Pursues $100 Million U.S. IPO

Shattuck was founded to develop drugs that simultaneously inhibit checkpoints in various cancers while bolstering the body's immune response and ability to act against tumors.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: iHuman Seeks $100 Million In U.S. IPO

iHuman was founded to create a subscription and advertising supported online service that provides the ability for young children to learn languages, math science and culture in a fun environment.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: GameWorks Pursues $15 Million IPO

GameWorks was founded to provide video game and arcade entertainment options via its lounges which range in size from 20,000 to 35,000 square feet.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: fuboTV Prepares Terms For $150 Million IPO

fuboTV was founded to offer a combination subscription and advertising revenue platform to stream mostly sports events to user devices such as SmartTVs, mobile phones and other computing devices.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Aziyo Biologics Pursues $50 Million IPO

Aziyo was founded to develop a portfolio of products that assist the body in regenerating faster from operations in the cardiovascular, orthopedic and surgical site soft tissue reconstruction functions.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Green Grass Ecological Seeks $23 Million In U.S. IPO

The firm performs specialty farming of alfalfa and related agriculture harvesting for biomass and other purposes.

IPOStreet

Listing Launch: Asana Readies NYSE Direct Listing

Asana was founded to develop business collaboration tools to enable users to more effectively work across geographies and throughout the organization.

IPOStreet

by

Isabella Sophia