IPO Preview: Sancai Holding Group Begins $30 Million U.S. IPO Plan

Sancai Holding Group (SCIT) has filed to raise $30 million in an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

Xi'an, China-based Sancai provides residential property leasing services and a SaaS software offering for real estate management.

In addition, more recently the firm has invested in creating a SaaS software solution that enables property owners to manage their operations, workers and tenants in one integrated system, which it refers to as Property Web Services.



It appears that most of the firm's revenue comes from rental income and not from property web services.

Management is headed by founder, CEO and Chairman Mr. Ning Wen, who was previously founder of a smart property security system company, Xi'an Sancai Smart Engineering Co.

Sancai has received at least $50,000 from investors including the founder Ning Wen, who owns a majority of the firm's shares and Superexcellence.

The firm's primary customers are real estate landlords, property management agents, real estate brokers and household service providers.

As of June 30, 2020, the firm had '179,012 end users, of which 104,873 were active users, including 76,500 paying users.'

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped significantly as revenues have increased.

The Selling and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing spend, rose sharply to 32.0x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2020 market research report by IBISWorld, the Chinese market for residential real estate is growing at an expected 5.1% rate from 2015 through the end of 2020.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the market was at risk of overheating, so the Chinese government instituted limitations on property purchasing and loan amounts in order to limit speculation.

Going forward, the report indicates that urbanization and migration will continue to increase demand for housing in major urban centers.

Also, this ongoing trend will likely favor larger property management and real estate development firms that can offer integrated services to large projects.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

China Vanke Co.

Evergrande Real Estate Group

Poly Real Estate Group

GreenLand Group

China State Construction Engineering

China Resources Land

Longfor Properties

R & F Properties

China Merchants Property Development

Hopson Development

Sancai’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, but at a sharply decelerating rate

Uneven gross profit and gross margin

A swing to slight operating profit

A swing to cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

As of March 31, 2020, Sancai had $75,821 in cash and $20.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was negative ($268,320).

Sancai intends to raise $30 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, although the final amount may differ.

Class A ordinary shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and the Class B shareholder, the company founder, will be entitled to ten votes per share.

The S & P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Software research and development: 40%

Market Expansion: 60%

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Univest Securities.

Commentary

Sancai is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to pursue its expansion plans.

The company’s financials show sharply decelerating growth in topline revenue, a swing to slight operating profit and net income, and uneven cash flow from operations.

Trailing twelve month free cash flow was slightly negative.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue inexplicably dropped sharply in the most recent reporting period; its Selling and Marketing efficiency rate increased accordingly.

The market opportunity for leasing residential property in China is large and likely to benefit larger developers and property management companies.

Many property developers have related property management firms in order to provide integrated services to customers while seeking to generate more stable property management income during challenging economic periods.

Univest is the sole underwriter and the only IPO led by the firm over the last 12-month period has generated a return of negative (62.9%) since its IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Management is seeking to refocus its efforts on its SaaS property management software offering, but the effort has produced a minority of the firm’s revenue to-date.

When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

