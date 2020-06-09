IPO Launch: Royalty Pharma Proposes $1.86 Billion IPO Terms

Royalty Pharma (RPRX) intends to raise $1.86 billion in an IPO of its Class A shares, per an amended registration statement.

The company purchases royalty interests in biopharmaceutical products and invests in clinical trial financings.

RPRX is essentially a private equity firm structure for pharmaceutical industry drugs and the IPO appears reasonably priced.

My opinion on the IPO is a BUY at up to $26.50 per share.

New York, NY-based Royalty Pharma was founded to purchase the rights to pharmaceutical royalties and use the funding to co-invest in promising trials and biotech equity opportunities.

Management is headed by CEO Pablo Legorreta, who has been with the firm since the company's inception and was previously a co-founder of Pharmakon Advisors, a provider of debt capital to the biopharma industry.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's hostile takeover attempt of Elan several years ago:

Source: Financial Times

The company helps various participants in the biopharmaceutical product development space monetize their royalty payments, including academic institutions, charitable foundations, small and mid-cap biotech firms as well as global pharmaceuticals companies.

Investors in the firm have invested at least $3.3 billion and include Adage Capital Management and Nogra Group SICAF.

According to a 2016 market research report by Greenfield Advisors, the market for healthcare product royalties was estimated to be $100 billion in 2016.

An estimated '25 private equity and venture capital firms have raised a total of at least $20 billion in capital to acquire these royalties in the last decade.'

Key elements driving this expected growth are returns of 20% or higher due to the specialized nature of the market discouraging many new entrants.

Royalty Pharma’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing total revenue

Variable operating profit

Fluctuating net income

Stable cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past several years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $1.2 billion in cash and $6.2 billion in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow net of acquisitions of royalty interests for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 was $220.2 million.

RPRX intends to sell 60 million shares and selling shareholders will sell 10 million shares of Class A ordinary shares at a midpoint price of $26.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $1.86 billion, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Both Class A and Class B shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share.

The S & P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $22.5 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 11.76%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds to acquire royalties and for other general corporate purposes, including operating expenses, such as management and administrative fees and expenses relating to evaluating royalty acquisitions.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Evercore ISI, Cowen, Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, BBVA, DNB Markets, Scotiabank and TD Securities.

Commentary

Royalty is seeking U.S. and Canadian public investment for its U.S. IPO.

The firm will use the proceeds to fund its future royalty interest acquisition plans.

RPRX’ financials show significant free cash flow yield and revenue growth.

The market opportunity for purchasing pharmaceutical royalty interests and participating in promising clinical trials is an interesting space, with the potential for big wins as well as losses if pivotal trials fail.

Investors in RPRX are essentially investing in a private equity vehicle and will share 20% of the profits with the company manager entity, similar to an 80/20 private equity fund split.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 70.4% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As a comparable-based valuation, I’ve compared the firm to another publicly held private equity firm, The Carlyle Group.

By comparison, RPRX is asking IPO investors to pay a premium to CG’s major financial metrics, although to be fair, CG has had lumpy earnings and growth.

I suspect investors in RPRX would need to also be ready for lumpy distributions and other major financial aspects.

I’m bullish on the biopharma space in general as I believe that clinical trial success rates are improving as biopharma companies are improving their abilities to target the right drug candidates and match them with the correct patient populations.

My opinion on the Royalty Pharma IPO is a BUY at up to $26.50 per share.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 16, 2020.

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)