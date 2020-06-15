IPO Launch: Repare Therapeutics Proposes U.S. IPO Terms

Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) has filed proposed terms to raise $125 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company is developing a pipeline of drug treatments for solid tumors.

RPTX has a collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to use its SNIPRx proprietary platform to discover up to six drugs. The firm stands to receive substantial success-based payments for each drug developed.

Repare is still in preclinical stage; for life science investors with a long-term hold time horizon, my opinion on the IPO is a BUY at up to $17.00 per share.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Repare was founded to develop its SNIPRx platform 'to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.'

Management is led by president and CEO Lloyd Segal, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously a Managing Partner at Persistence Capital Partners, a Canadian venture capital firm and has served as CEO of several emerging biotechnology companies.

Below is a brief overview video of Repare Therapeutics:

Source: Montreal InVivo

The firm's lead candidate is RP-3500, an oral small molecule 'inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations.'

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $136 million and include top tier life science investors Versant Ventures, MPM Capital, OrbiMed, UBS Oncology, Cowen, and Redmile.

According to a 2019 market research report by ResearchAndMarkets, the global market for solid tumor treatments is expected to reach $424.6 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of CAGR of 15.0% from 2019 to 2027.

Key elements driving this expected growth are an aging global population, an increase in breast cancer incidence and increasing options as to treatment modalities in developed economies and new drug adoption in emerging economies.

North America accounts for 33.6% of solid tumor treatment demand, followed by Europe at 30.2% and the Asia Pacific region at 19.5%.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Loxo Oncology (LOXO)

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

Repare’s recent financial results are atypical of a clinical stage biopharma in that they feature some revenue; the firm had significant R & D and G & A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline through clinical trials.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $83.7 million in cash and $15.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

RPTX intends to sell 7.35 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $125 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a negative signal to potential IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $587.8 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 23.34%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds to advance clinical development of RP-3500 through completion of its planned open-label Phase 1/2 clinical trial, and approximately $110.0 million to fund other research and development initiatives; the remainder will be used to fund general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Cowen and Piper Sandler.

Commentary

Repare is seeking a slightly above-average IPO transaction amount to advance its solid tumor treatment-focused pipeline.

For its lead candidate, it intends to enter Phase 1 trials by the end of 2020.

The market opportunity for treating solid tumors is enormous, likely the largest market on a global basis.

The firm has a potentially very lucrative collaboration relationship with Bristol-Myers Squibb, although that is still in a very early stage of development.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 45.1% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, the IPO is priced at an enterprise value that is somewhat above the typical biopharma IPO price.

Although I’m not usually bullish on pre-clinical biopharma IPOs, Repare has a tremendous opportunity with the BMY collaboration and is backed by very high quality, life science focused venture capital firms.

For life science investors with a long-term hold time frame, my opinion on the IPO is a BUY at up to $17.00 per share.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 18, 2020.

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)