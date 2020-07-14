IPO Launch: Renalytix AI Proposes U.S. IPO Terms

Renalytix AI (RNLX) aims to raise $156 million from the sale of ADSs in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides advanced kidney function diagnostics services.

RNLX has a promising business and market, but I can’t determine whether the IPO presents a reasonable valuation.

Cardiff, UK-based Renalytix was founded to create an artificial intelligence-based diagnostics system for kidney and potentially other chronic disease conditions.

Management is headed by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Mr. James McCullough, who was previously CEO at Exosome Diagnostics, a cancer diagnostics firm that was acquired by Bio-Techne Corporation in 2018.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's approach:

Source: Health Professional Radio

The firm's first product is called KidneyIntelX and uses a proprietary algorithm 'that combines diverse data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data...to generate a unique patient risk score.’

Investors in the firm have invested at least $69 million and include the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

According to a 2016 market research report by Grand View Research, as a proxy for the firm's AI-enabled scoring system, the global kidney function test market size was $1.2 billion in 2016.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growing prevalence of kidney disease believed to be aggravated by the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles as well as increasing diagnostic options and availability.

Also, the historical and expected future growth of the market in North America is shown in the chart below:

Major market vendors that provide or are developing testing and analytics services include:

Quest Diagnostics

Laboratory Corporation of America

ThermoFisher Scientific

Danaher

Roche Holding

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Siemens

Various data analytics companies

Renalytix’s recent financial results are indicative of the firm’s pre-commercialization status for its system.

Below are the company’s financial results from March 15, 2018 to March 31, 2020 (Audited U.S. GAAP for full year):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $17.8 million in cash and $1.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

RNLX intends to sell 11 million ADSs (one ADS equals two underlying shares) at an expected price of $14.22 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $156.42 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Company partner and investor Mount Sinai has indicated an interest to purchase up to 7.5% of ADS of the IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $482.8 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 31.24%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We currently intend to use approximately $25.0 to $30.0 million of the net proceeds from this offering for the continued development and planned commercialization of the KidneyIntelX platform, and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan and Stifel.

Commentary

RNLX is seeking U.S. public capital investment to finalize development of its kidney diagnostics system and begin its rollout.

The firm has received a ‘CPT code, national Medicare pricing and a positive coverage determination from a regional, private physician-led health insurance payor. Further, it has been granted breakthrough device designation from the FDA.’

For its lead system, the company will commercialize it through its deep relationship with the Mount Sinai medical care system in the northeast U.S.

Management expects to initiate patient testing in Q3 2020.

The market opportunity is significant while management says its system can be expanded to other indications.

CKD affects more than 850 million people globally and 37 million people in the U.S., so the firm has a large market to pursue.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 70.4% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, management is seeking an enterprise value at IPO of $483 million. For its system, it is difficult to determine a reasonable valuation or close comparable to the firm.

Additionally, the firm has no revenue, so we can’t use a revenue growth trajectory or similar metric to pin down a reasonable valuation.

When I can’t make a case for a valuation, I can’t recommend the IPO, so my opinion is NEUTRAL.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 16, 2020.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

