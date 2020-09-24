IPO Launch: Pulmonx Aims For $100 Million IPO

Pulmonx (LUNG) has filed to raise $100 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

Redwood City, California-based Pulmonx was founded to commercialize a treatment device and related system for patients with severe emphysema who are ineligible for surgical treatments.

Management is headed by President and CEO Glendon French, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously CEO and director at ApniCure, a medical device firm.

Below is a brief overview video of Pulmonx' Zephyr valve approach:

The company's system is composed of the following elements:

Zephyr Endobronchial Valve

Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System

StratX Lung Analysis Platform

Pulmonx has received at least $229 million from investors including Boston Scientific (BSX), Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Montreux Equity Partners, De Novo Ventures, Ally Bridge Group, and HealthCap Ventures.

Management believes its current market size is 500,000 patients in the U.S. and 700,000 additional patients in certain international markets.

The company received pre-market approval in June 2018 by the US FDA and its system is now in use in more than 25 countries, with more than '76,000 valves used to treat more than 19,000 patients' as of the end of 2019.

Selling, G & A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen sharply as revenues have fluctuated.

The Selling, G & A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G & A spend, was 0.0x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2019 market research report by GlobalData, the market for COPD treatments is expected to grow from $9.9 billion in 2019 to $14.1 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast total growth rate of over 42% during the period 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in the number and efficacy of drug treatments as well as the aging of the world's smoking population, with a growing incidence of disease.

Competitive vendors or treatment modalities include:

Olympus - Spiration Valve System (OTC:OCPNF)

Broncus Medical

Circassia Pharma

AstraZeneca (AZN)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Mylan (MYL)

Theravance (TBPH)

Management says its system compares 'favorably with the Spiration Valve System for several reasons, including the strength of our published clinical data, differentiated patient selection tools and comprehensive technical and reimbursement support.'

Pulmonx’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

A contraction in topline revenue

A reduction in gross profit and gross margin

Increasing operating losses and negative operating margin

Growing use of cash in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

As of June 30, 2020, Pulmonx had $43.3 million in cash and $64.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was negative ($26 million).

LUNG intends to sell 6.67 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $100 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a common feature of life science companies.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $641.8 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 21.7%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $45 million to hire additional sales and marketing personnel and expand marketing programs in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific to promote the sales of Zephyr Valves;

approximately $15 million to fund product development and research and development activities;

in accordance with the terms of the Oxford Agreement and based on the amount drawn thereunder, to pay a success fee of $1.9 million to Oxford on the closing of this offering; and

the remaining proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, including acquisitions or strategic investments in complementary businesses or technologies, although we do not currently have any plans for any such acquisitions or investments.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Stifel, Wells Fargo Securities, and Canaccord Genuity.

Commentary

Pulmonx is making another attempt to raise funding for its commercialization plans in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

The firm’s financials show the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on its operations, which have been subject to shutdown orders, restricting the efforts of its sales team.

Selling, G & A expenses have risen sharply as revenues have contracted. Its Selling, G & A efficiency rate has dropped to 0.

The market opportunity for treatments for emphysema is large and expected to grow substantially as the wave of people who smoked cigarettes ages and the incidence of emphysema increases, so the firm has strong market dynamics in its favor.

BofA Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 73.2% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As a report by Valuation Research shows, the growth in Enterprise Value / EBITDA multiples for 75th percentile public firms in the recent past has been significant, despite the median multiple dropping:

Pulmonx has a negative EV/EBITDA multiple, but management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of 20.2x.

In January 2020, the NYU Stern School’s valuation expert Aswath Damodaran compiled a list of publicly held firm multiples, which showed an EV/Revenue multiple of 5.94s for Healthcare Products companies.

So, while Pulmonx will likely begin growing again after the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic fade, the question is how long it will take to restart that growth.

Additionally, the IPO appears pricey given that uncertainty, so my opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL due to excessive valuation in the face of potentially stalled growth for the foreseeable future.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 30, 2020.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

