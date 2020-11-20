IPO Preview: PubMatic Files For $75 Million IPO

PubMatic (PUBM) intends to raise $75 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

Redwood City, California-based PubMatic was founded to enable real-time programmatic advertising transactions via its specialized purpose-built advertising database and delivery infrastructure.



The system exists to help publishers and application developers monetize their advertising placement inventory in an efficient and reliable manner across different devices and platforms.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Rajeev Goel, who was previously product marketing director at SAP AG (SAP).

The firm provides a sell side advertising infrastructure platform within the digital advertising ecosystem, as shown in the graphic below:

In addition, PubMatic has integrated its system with demand side platforms such as The Trade Desk (TTD) and Google DV360 (GOOG).

PubMatic has received at least $96 million from investors including Nexus India Capital, Helion Venture Partners, August Capital and Draper Fisher Jurvetson.

The company seeks to acquire new customers such as media companies, app developers, ecommerce providers and OTT platform operators, essentially firms that seek to monetize their audiences through online advertising.

On the demand side, PUBM has entered into Supply Path Optimization agreements directly with advertisers, agencies to provide favorable terms and improved workflows.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been unevenly trending lower as revenues have increased.

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, has remained stable at 0.4x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2020 market research report by ResearchAndMarkets, the global market for programmatic advertising currently valued at an estimated $5.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $33.7 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast stunning CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 30.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the use of real-time bidding and global automated guaranteed auction environments.

Also, by region, China will show the greatest growth potential as part of the larger Asia Pacific region, reaching a forecast $5.7 billion in spend by 2027.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Magnite

Google (GOOG)

PubMatic’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit but decreasing gross margin

Growing operating profit and operating margin

Increase net income but uneven cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, PubMatic had $40.6 million in cash and $132 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, was $49.1 million.

PubMatic intends to raise $75 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure may be different.

We don’t know how many votes each class of shareholders will receive as of the current filing available.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

we currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering primarily for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include product development, general and administrative matters, and capital expenditures. In the event of a Cash Election, [...], we may use [an as-yet undisclosed amount] f the proceeds to pay amounts owed to holders of our Series D and Series D Prime convertible preferred stock, respectively,

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co., and Raymond James.

Commentary

PubMatic is seeking public investment to fund its growth plans and possibly to pay amounts owed to its Series D convertible preferred stockholders.

PUBM’s financials show reasonably strong topline revenue growth, especially significant through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied little; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate has been stable at 0.4x.

Notably, the firm is profitable and has strong free cash flow over the trailing twelve-month period, although cash flow from operations is decelerating.

The market opportunity for programmatic advertising is expected to grow substantially over the medium term, as digital advertising is an important means to monetize audiences across many industries.

However, there is some disagreement as to the state of the advertising business, especially as increasing efficiencies drive down prices for inventory, to the potential detriment of publishers.

Jefferies is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 112.6% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

When we learn more details about the IPO from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

