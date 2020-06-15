IPO Launch: Progenity Files Terms For $100 Million IPO Attempt

Progenity (PROG) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company provides a suite of advanced screening & testing services using a variety of techniques.

PROG has recently suffered from the negative effects of the Covid19 pandemic on its business and I’m pessimistic on the speed and degree to which business will return.

My opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL.

San Diego, California-based Progenity was founded to develop advanced testing capabilities using genomics, epigenomics, proteomics and metabolomics to better inform and personalize treatment options for patients.

Management is led by Mr. Harry Stylli, Ph.D,, who has been with the firm since 2013 and was previously CEO and Chairman of Immunis.AI, a diagnostic testing company.

Below is a brief overview video of prenatal genetic testing:

Source: Washington State Department of Health

The company’s primary offerings include:

Preparent - carrier test

Innatal - prenatal screen

Riscover - hereditary cancer

Resura - prenatal test for monogenic disease

Progenity has received at least $299 million from investors including Athyrium Capital Management.

The company engages with physicians via its in-house team of more than 150 employees

The firm is also developing what it calls a 'proprietary ingestible capsule platform designed to help diagnose and treat GI disorders at the site of disease,' shown in the chart below:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Selling & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been rising sharply as revenues have increased.

The Selling & Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling & Marketing spend, was negative (2.1x) in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2019 market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global market for molecular diagnostics was $7.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $11.5 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a continued high prevalence of infectious disease such as cancer as well as an increasing awareness of and demand for personalized medicine treatment options.

The market expected to produce the highest growth rate is the Asia Pacific region due to a strong increase in disposable income and growing healthcare spending by governments and individuals.

Major competitive vendors include:

Invitae

Myriad Genetics

Natera

LabCorp

Quest Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

Ambry Genetics

GeneDx

Sema4

Progenity’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, with the exception of Q1 2020

Increased gross profit, excepting Q1 2020

Reduced net loss

Increased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, Progenity had $11.6 million in cash and $195.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was negative ($120.0 million)

PROG intends to sell 6.66 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $100.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $50 million in aggregate value at the IPO price. This is a strong signal of investor support for the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $665.8 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 14.76%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds to invest in its molecular testing research and development program, to invest in research and development with respect to its precision medicine platform, and for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo, Baird, Raymond James, and BTIG.

Commentary

Progenity is seeking an IPO transaction to bridge the firm across the current business decline ‘chasm’ as a result of the Covid19 pandemic and related business reduction.

The firm’s financials indicate a sharp decline in revenue which was previously growing moderately.

PROG was also, previous to the pandemic’s start, producing significant operating losses and operational cash burn.

Pre-Covid19, sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue were stable.

The market opportunity for the firm’s testing services is growing and expected to grow at a moderate 8.4% through 2023.

Piper Sandler is the lead left underwriter and there is no data on IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period.

Compared to Invitae, the IPO is reasonably valued, but it is difficult to determine how quickly the firm will bounce back as demand for its testing services begins to recover.

Depending on your estimation of how demand will return, either a ‘V’ shape or a more prolonged ‘swoosh’ shape, will determine interest in the IPO.

I’m relatively pessimistic that demand will return fully and quickly, so, my opinion is NEUTRAL on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 18, 2020.

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)