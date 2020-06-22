IPO Launch: Presidio Property Trust Seeks $7.5 Million U.S. IPO

Presidio Property Trust (SQFT) intends to raise $7.5 million in an IPO of its Series C common stock, according to an amended registration statement.

The firm is a REIT that owns primarily office and retail properties in overlooked markets in the United States.

SQFT faces an uncertain future as a holder of office and retail buildings in the era of the Covid19 pandemic. Additionally, 34 million Series A shares will convert to public Series C shares over a 24-month period following the IPO, likely depressing the stock price.

My opinion on the IPO is to AVOID it.

Escondido, California-based Presidio was founded in 1999 to acquire and re-develop a portfolio of properties in various growing markets in the U.S.

Management is led by Chairman and CEO Jack Heilbrun, who co-founded the firm and was previously Chairman of Clover REIT.

Presidio’s current property portfolio totals 15 commercial properties with a total of 1.1 million square feet between 11 office/industrial properties and four retail properties.

Additionally, the firm owns interests in 138 model home properties. It purchases new single-family model homes and then leases them back to homebuilders.

Starting in 2015, SQFT began the process of exiting the retail portion of its portfolio.

Most of SQFT’s commercial properties are located in Colorado state areas surrounding Denver, the San Diego area and Fargo, North Dakota.

Its model home properties are primarily located in Florida and Texas.

Below are the company’s commercial property holdings as of March 31, 2020:

Source: Company prospectus

Management intends to focus its future efforts on acquiring additional commercial properties in the $10 million to $30 million price range and to purchase model homes ‘that are in the ‘move-up market’ and the first-time homebuyer market.’

Its additional target markets include Salt Lake City, Kansas City, Minneapolis and Columbus, OH, as the map shows below:

Source: Company prospectus

Management believes that secondary and tertiary markets represent significant opportunities and are ‘creating jobs at a faster rate than the nation as a whole.’

But, Presidio isn’t the only firm with a focus on this phenomenon, as a recent Nareit article noted, Secondary Office Markets Leading The Way.

Within its primary sector of focus, office & industrial, there are numerous competitors in secondary and tertiary markets - just a few are shown below:

Highwoods Properties (HIW)

Cousins Properties (CUZ)

Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Management says that ability to target properties in the $10 million-$30 million price range in niche geographies limits ‘competition from larger, well capitalized buyers focused on core markets.’

SQFT’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Decreasing top line revenue

Growing modified FFO

Very high leverage ratio

Leverage Ratio (Net Debt/EBITDA)

At March 31, 2020: 9.2x

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $9.0 million in total cash and $140.9 million in total liabilities.

SQFT intends to raise $7.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Series C common stock.

The company has 34 million shares of Series A stock, which it expects will be converted into Series C public stock within 24 months, at the rate of 20% every six months.

These Series A shares will convert to Series C public shares on a one for one basis, thus adding to the public supply of shares, which are not included in the capitalization and valuation metrics for the company I have compiled above.

So, it is likely that the introduction of the Series A converted to Series C stock will lower the public stock price at each six-month juncture, also reducing dividend yield per share.

SQFT says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO ‘for general corporate and working capital purposes, including to potentially acquire additional properties and reduce outstanding indebtedness.’

The sole listed manager of the IPO is Aegis Capital Corp.

Commentary

Presidio is seeking public market investment almost two and a half years after originally filing in early 2018.

Management hopes to focus on overlooked second tier markets where competition for property acquisitions is lower, resulting in lower prices paid and higher returns.

It’s a well-known strategy employed by many real estate firms.

The company’s financial results show a drop in total revenue but an increase in operating income and modified funds from operations.

However, Presidio has a reasonably high leverage ratio.

Aegis Capital is the sole underwriter and its IPOs have returned an average of a negative (64.8%) over the past 12 months. This is a bottom-tier performance for an IPO underwriter on U.S. capital markets.

At IPO, the firm would have an approximate dividend yield per share of 5.33%. However, as new shares converted from Series A shares come onto the market over the 24 months following the IPO, the per share yield will drop accordingly.

The future for small REITs like Presidio is highly uncertain, as the effects of the Covid19 pandemic may have long-term negative effects on holders of office and retail properties.

Given that uncertainty combined with the oncoming Series A shares into the market over the 24 months following the IPO, my opinion on the IPO is to AVOID it.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June, 2020.

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

