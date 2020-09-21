IPO Launch: Prelude Therapeutics Presents $150 Million IPO Terms

Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) intends to raise $150 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a clinical stage biopharma developing treatments for various cancers.

PRLD has produced early indications of efficacy in its Phase 1 safety trials.

Wilmington, Delaware-based Prelude was founded to develop small molecule therapies for solid tumors, selected myeloid malignancies and hematological (blood) cancers.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Krishna Vaddi, Ph.D, who has been with the firm since February 2016 and was previously CEO of Orsenix, a clinical stage biotech company, and held several roles at Incyte, most recently as Senior Advisor.

The firm's lead candidate, PRT543 for the treatment of selected solid tumors and myeloid malignancies, is currently in Phase 1 safety trials, with an expected expansion of cohorts in 2H 2020 and proof of concept data in 1H 2021.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Investors in the firm have invested at least $96 million and include OrbiMed and Baker Brothers.

According to a 2019 market research report by ResearchAndMarkets, the global market for all solid tumor types was an estimated $121.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to exceed $424 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 15.0% from 2019 to 2027.

Key elements driving this expected growth are continued high incidence of breast cancer and lung cancer, the latter due to heavy smoking and air pollution.



Prelude's lead candidate seeks to treat a subset of the solid tumor market, focusing on adenoid cystic carcinoma, ovarian cancer and myeloid cancers.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Novartis (NVS)

Others

Prelude’s recent financial results are typical of a trials stage biopharma firm in that they feature no revenue and significant R & D and G & A costs associated with advancing its pipeline.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

As of June 30, 2020, the company had $29.7 million in cash and $5.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Prelude intends to raise an $150 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 8.325 million shares of its voting common stock offered at a proposed midpoint price of $18.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a common feature of life science IPOs.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $684.6 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to advance the clinical development of PRT543, including to complete the dose escalation and expansion cohorts of our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors and hematological malignancies. We may be able to initiate Phase 2 clinical trial activities, but will require additional funding to complete the Phase 2 clinical trials;



to advance the clinical development of PRT811, including to complete the dose escalation and expansion cohorts of our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. We may be able to initiate Phase 2 clinical trial activities, but will require additional funding to complete the Phase 2 clinical trials;



to advance the clinical development of PRT1419, including to complete the dose escalation and expansion cohorts of our planned Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with R/R/ high risk MF or MDS and R/R NHL or MM;



to fund further development of our preclinical programs towards IND filings and/or into clinical trials; and



any remaining amounts to fund working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and BofA Securities.

Commentary

Prelude is seeking public capital market funding to expand its Phase 1 safety trials for its leading programs.

The firm’s lead candidate, PRT543, is being developed for the treatment of certain solid tumor types.

Management says the IPO net proceeds plus existing resources will fund its operations through Q3 2021, after which time the firm will need to secure additional capital to continue operations.

The market opportunity for all solid tumors is probably the largest cancer treatment market in the world, although there are many subtypes within the overall market

The solid tumor market is expected to grow at a very high rate in the coming years, no doubt due in part to the aging global population base seeing a higher incidence rate as their immune systems achieve reduced effectiveness at keeping cancers at bay.

PRLD has disclosed no research or major pharma firm collaborations, so is currently pursuing a ‘go-it-alone’ approach.

The company’s investor syndicate includes OrbiMed, a prominent and successful venture capital firm focused on life science investments.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 47.6% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an enterprise value of around $685 million, which is above the typical range for an early stage biopharma firm.

The company has seen encouraging and promising clinical results with patients enrolled in its Phase 1 studies, with ‘a confirmed CR per RECIST v1.1, in a patient with HRD+ high grade serous ovarian cancer,[...] In addition, extended duration of therapy and improvements in symptoms have been observed in several patients with MF, with one patient demonstrating a response of clinical improvement and another patient showing an approximately 66% reduction in Total Symptom Score, or TSS, a validated clinical endpoint in MF.’

While the IPO isn’t cheap, for life science investors with a long-term hold time frame of 18 - 36 months, my opinion on the IPO is a BUY at up to $18.00 per share.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 24, 2020.

