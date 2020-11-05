Ping Identity Invests In Sales As Revenue Growth Remains Uncertain

Ping Identity (PING) went public in September, 2019, selling 12.5 million shares of its common stock at $15.00 per share.

Denver, Colorado-based Ping was founded in 2002 and has developed an Intelligent Identity Platform that analyzes device, network, application and user behavior data to make real-time authentication and security control decisions.

Management is headed by Founder, CEO and Director Andre Durand, who previously founded Jabber (CSCO).

The firm's Intelligent Identity Platform is designed to detect anomalies and automatically apply additional security measures only when necessary, such as two-factor authentication, can secure all primary use cases, including customer, employee, partner and IoT, while supporting operations across cloud, hybrid and on-premise infrastructures.

The platforms’ feature is comprised of six solutions, namely secure single sign-on [SSO], adaptive multi-factor authentication [MFA], security control for applications and APIs [Access Security], personalized and unified profile directories [Directory], data governance to control access to identity data [Data Governance], as well as AI and machine learning-powered API security [API Intelligence].

Ping's primary products include:

PingID

PingOne for Enterprise

PingOne for Customers

PingCloud Private Tenant

PingFederate

PingAccess

In 2018, 44% of the company’s subscription revenue from its Intelligent Identity Platform accounted for the customer use case.

The company’s major customers include Accenture, Allegiant, Applied Materials, Burberry, Chevron, Cisco, eHealth, GlaxoSmithKline, and Hewlett-Packard among others.

PING’s topline revenue by quarter has dipped from a Q4 2019 high of $68.2 million, as the chart shows here:

Gross profit by quarter has continued a downward trend since Q4 2019’s crest:

Operating income by quarter has worsened in the most recent reported quarter of Q3 2020:

Earnings per share (Diluted) posted an improved result in the current quarter, losing only one penny per share:

In the past 12 months, PING’s stock price has risen 64.5 percent vs. the U.S. Software index’ growth of 52.2 percent and the overall U.S. market’s rise of 15.3 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Commentary

In its last earnings call, management highlighted a few Q3 customer wins, with TransUnion choosing Ping for its global workforce authentication system and the expansion of Sharp Healthcare’s usage of Ping’s services.

Additionally, the firm announced new solution offerings such as stand-alone SaaS services for its PingOne platform - PingOne MFA and PingOne Risk, which are also available via APIs.

Notably, the CEO touched on its recent acquisition of Symphonic, which promises to enhance its PingDataGovernance offering enabling organizations to ‘centralize authorization and extend identity controls to address global regulatory requirements for privacy, API and data security.’

As to its financial results, management noted that ‘contact durations for both new bookings and renewals have begun to normalize more closely to pre-Covid levels.’

Ping closed the third quarter with ARR of $242.6 million, a disappointing year-over-year growth rate of 17%.

Given the sharp turn toward decentralized work forces as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, investors were likely expecting a stronger topline revenue growth result.

Management said it has been seeing a ‘phasing in’ of typically larger deals as a result of Covid-19, with a typical phasing in period of 4 to 6 quarters, effectively slowing the revenue ramp over an extended period.

Dollar-based net retention was 110%, still a healthy figure, but not exactly impressive.

Looking ahead, given management’s Q4 guidance, it indicates continued deceleration year-over-year for ARR while sales and marketing efficiency appears to be worsening against the new guidance.

In response, management believes that sales productivity will improve going forward, so it is continuing to invest accordingly, despite short-term headwinds.

However, investors have punished the stock in the aftermath of the financial report and call.

Ping appears to be in a period of significant uncertainty as management seeks to make the case that its investment restart in sales and marketing will pay off as conditions return to normal.

Given the unknowns ahead and the firm’s tentative revenue guidance, interested investors may wish to watch-list the stock, as it has dropped considerably and may present a buying opportunity before next quarter’s results are reported, if management is correct.

My outlook on the stock at this time is Neutral.

