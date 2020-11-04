IPO Preview: Ozon Holdings Files For $100 Million U.S. IPO

Ozon Holdings PLC (No Ticker) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares Representing underlying ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

Nicosia, Cyprus-based Ozon was founded to develop an online marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of merchandise in Russia.



The firm also sells products directly to buyers. Essentially, the company is an 'Amazon' for Russia as far as consumer product sales go.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Alexander Shulgin, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously CEO of the Russian division of Yandex.

Ozon's marketplace counted 18,100 active sellers as of September 30, 2020 and management says the company is 'most recognized e-commerce brand in Russia, with a top-of-mind awareness of 32%, compared to 18% for our nearest competitor for the month of June 2020.'



The company has developed a nationwide logistics infrastructure consisting of nine fulfillment centers, 43 sorting hubs, 7,500 parcel lockers, 4,600 pickup points and 2,700 couriers.



Ozon provides 'same-day delivery service in Moscow and parts of the greater Moscow region and Saint Petersburg and next-day delivery service for 40% of the Russian population as of September 30, 2020.'

The firm has received at least $416 million from investors including Sistema, Baring Vostok Private Equity, Index Ventures and Princeville Global.

Ozon has a mobile-first approach and markets to buyers and sellers primarily through online channels.

Management contends the business has a network effect; as more buyers are attracted to the ease of online purchase and delivery, it attracts more sellers into its marketplace.



As more sellers come onto the platform, item selection increases, improving the value proposition for buyers.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been variable as revenues have increased.

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, was 4.2x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2020 market research report by ecommerceDB, the market of e-commerce activity in Russia was an estimated $20 billion in 2019.

This figure represented an increase of 13% over the previous year.

The report indicates an estimated CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2023.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic will likely result in higher growth figures, and company management has admitted that its growth results have in some part been due to the effects of the pandemic on consumer behavior, pushing them to purchase more goods than otherwise would have occurred.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Wildberries

Mvideo

Citilink

Dns Shop

Ozon’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp growth in topline revenue, at an accelerating rate of growth

Strong increase in gross profit and gross margin

Reduced operating losses

Lowered cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, Ozon had $66.6 million in cash and $710.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, was negative ($471.9 million).

Ozon intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares Representing underlying ordinary shares, although the final figure may be higher.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO and the Concurrent Private Placement for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank, Sber CIB, VTB Capital and RenCap.

Commentary

Ozon is seeking U.S. public capital for its expansion efforts within Russia and to cover its increasing cash needs as the firm contends with sharply increased demand for its marketplace services.

The company’s financials show very strong revenue and gross profit growth but continued high operating losses and operating cash burn.

This is a typical structure for Amazon-like businesses and the firm spends to build out its network.

Sales and Marketing expenses have been variable as revenues have increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate has also recently gone positive, no surprise given the strong Covid-19 demand so far this year.

The market opportunity for e-commerce sales in Russia is large, as the population has reasonably high availability to Internet broadband and the use of mobile phones.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forcibly introduced large numbers of customers to the firm’s platform and served as an onboarding force probably worth billions of dollars of marketing to Ozon and others like it.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 37% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

While Ozon has competition, the company is well positioned within the market as a leading player.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

