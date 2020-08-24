IPO Preview: Outset Medical Begins $100 Million IPO Process

Outset Medical (OM) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm has developed a patented hemodialysis machine for patients with reduced kidney function.

OM looks well positioned to provide a differentiated and easier to use offering in both clinical and home settings.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

San Jose, California-based Outset was founded to design improved hemodialysis technologies to reduce the infrastructure required to operate traditional dialysis machines.

Management is headed by president and Chief Executive Officer Ms. Leslie Trigg, who has been with the firm since November 2014 and was previously in several senior roles at Lutonix, a medical device company acquired by CR Bard.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's system:

Source: Health+Commerce

The company sells its integrated system, called Tablo, which is composed of a console with integrated water purification, a single use cartridge and Tablo connectivity and data sharing.



The benefit of the system to clinics and other healthcare facilities is that they no longer need a dedicated water cleaning system just for hemodialysis machined purposes.

Outset has received at least $538 million from investors including Warburg Pincus, Fidelity, D1 Capital Partners, T. Rowe Price affiliates, Aurora Investment, Partner Fund Management and Perceptive Life Sciences.

The firm sells Tablo systems for use in either clinical settings or in the home.

In addition, the firm generates revenue from selling per-treatment consumable products related to its operation as well as services via annual service contracts.

Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased.

The Sales & Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales & Marketing spend, rose to 0.8x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the U.S. market for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis reached $60 billion in value in 2015.

The report forecasts a CAGR of 6.0% from 2015 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a rise in the incidence of renal system failure among an aging population and increased availability of services and new devices.

Also, North America accounted for 35% of total revenue in 2015, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate by region through 2025.

Source: Grand View Research

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS)

Baxter (BAX)

B. Braun

Nikkiso

Nipro (NISOF)

Quanta

Outset’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Negative gross profit and gross margin

High operating losses

High cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, Outset had $148.4 million in cash and $67.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was negative ($81.8 million).

IPO Details

Outset intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to expand our sales and support organization;



for research and development; and



the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, SVB Leerink, and Stifel.

Commentary

Outset is seeking public investment capital to fund its continued commercialization efforts in the U.S.

Earlier in 2020, the firm received FDA approval for the use of its Tablo system in the connected home setting, a significant milestone for expanding the addressable market and potential customer base.

The firm’s financials show strong revenue growth from a low base, approaching gross profit breakeven but still elevated operating losses and high operating cash burn.

Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped significantly; its Sales & Marketing efficiency rate rose to 0.8x in the most recent reporting period, despite the Covid-19 pandemic

The market opportunity for hemodialysis services in North America is expected grow substantially in coming years as the aging population increases demand for renal system support services.

BofA Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 87.2% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Outset looks well positioned to provide a differentiated offering in both clinical and home settings, reducing complexity in the process.

I look forward to learning more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Glossary Of Terms

