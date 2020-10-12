IPO Launch: Opthea Proposes Terms For U.S. IPO

Opthea Limited (OPT) intends to raise $161 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying common stock, according to an F-1 registration statement.

South Yarra, Australia-based Opthea was founded to advance a pipeline of treatment programs for Wet AMD and diabetic macular edema.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Ms. Megan Baldwin, Ph. D., who has been with the firm since February 2014 and was previously at Genentech and has over 20 years executive experience in the biotech industry.

Below is a brief overview video of Wet AMD:

Source: Novartis

The firm's compound, OPT-302, is currently ready to begin Phase 3 pivotal trials in 1H 2021 for the treatment of Wet AMD in conjunction with other agents.



It will also begin Phase 2b trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema in conjunction with Afibercept in 2H 2020.

Below is the current status of the company’s program development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $162 million and include Regal Funds, Baker Brothers Advisors, Liberman Family and KiFin Ltd.

According to a 2019 market research report, the global market for Wet AMD treatment reached $6.9 billion in 2018 and is forecast to grow to $10.4 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.1% from 2019 to 2024.

Key elements driving this expected growth are an increasing prevalence of AMD among an increasing aging population and growing awareness of treatment options.

Also, the market has two parts, intravenous delivery and intravitreal delivery. The intravitreal delivery option is expected to grow at a slightly faster rate of 7.2% through 2024.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

F. Hoffman-La Roche

Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Group

Graybug Vision (GRAY)

Roche (RHHBY)

Regeneron (REGN)

Novartis (NVS)

Ocugen (OCGN)

Santen (SNPHY)

Opthea’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage biopharma in that they feature little revenue and significant R & D and G & A expenses associated with its various trial efforts

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited IFRS):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, the company had $44.7 million in cash and $5.1 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Opthea intends to raise $161 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 9.3 million American Depositary Shares representing underlying common stock, offered at a reference price of $17.26 per ADS.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a common feature of life science IPOs.

Assuming a successful IPO at the reference price, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $697 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately US$130 million to US$135 million to advance the clinical development of OPT-302 for the treatment of wet AMD, including the initiation of and reporting of topline data from two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials;

approximately US$5 million to US$7 million to advance the development of, and non-clinical studies for, a co-formulation of OPT-302 with an approved and/or biosimilar anti-VEGF-A therapy; and

the remaining proceeds for other research and development activities for OPT-302 in potential additional indications, including DME, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Citigroup, SVB Leerink, Oppenheimer & Co. and Truist Securities.

Commentary

Opthea is seeking U.S. capital market funding for its sole candidate’s upcoming Phase 3 clinical trials

Management expects to begin Phase 3 trials in 1H 2021 and have an initial readout by 2023.

The market opportunity for the treatment of Wet AMD is large and forecast to grow at a moderate rate over the coming years as the global population ages and in the incidence of this type of disease condition increases.

The firm has disclosed no research or commercial collaborations with major pharma companies but is testing its candidate in conjunction with other existing approved treatments.

Citigroup is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 2.1% since their IPO. This is a middle-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay a significantly higher enterprise value than the typical biopharma IPO.

The firm has produced impressive results in Phase 2b trials, as described here:

“In a 366-patient Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of wet AMD, 2.0 mg OPT-302, in combination with a standard of care anti-VEGF-A therapy, ranibizumab (Lucentis), met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant superior mean gain in visual acuity over ranibizumab monotherapy at week 24.” [Italics mine]

While the IPO isn’t cheap, given OPT’s trial results to-date, for life science investors who can wait until well into 2023, my opinion on the IPO is a BUY at up to $17.26 per ADS.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 15, 2020.

Glossary Of Terms

