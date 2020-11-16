TheStreet
OneConnect Gives Investors Positive Growth Trend With Current Financials

OneConnect (OCFT) went public in December 2019, raising $312 million from the sale of its stock.

Shenzhen, China-based OneConnect Financial, a Ping An spin-off founded in 2015, has developed a SaaS financial technology platform for banking service and insurance providers.

Management is headed by Wangchun Ye, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously general manager of multiple departments in the head office of Huaxia Bank.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s product launch in Singapore:

Source: OneConnect

The firm has more than 3,700 institutional users as of September 30, 2019, to whom it offers 12 cloud-native solutions and over 50 products, such as increasing revenue, managing risks, improving efficiency, enhancing service quality and reducing costs.

Investors in OneConnect have included SoftBank Vision Fund and parent firm Ping An. Source: Crunchbase

According to a 2019 market research report by ReportLinker, the global financial services application market was valued at $79 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 128 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2019 and 2024

The main factor driving forecast market growth is the growing need for quantifying large quantities of data.

Major competitors that provide or are developing financial software include:

  • Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)
  • Accenture (ACN)
  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
  • Fiserv (FISV)
  • Infosys (INFY)
  • IBM (IBM)

Topline revenue by quarter has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic but has rebounded strongly in the most recent quarter of Q3 2020:

ocftrev

Gross profit by quarter has produced a similar trajectory:

ocftgross

Operating income by quarter has remained negative, but has made significant progress toward breakeven since Q4 2019:

ocftop

Earnings per share (Diluted) have also turned toward breakeven since going public:

ocfteps

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

Since its December 2019 IPO, OCFT’s stock price has risen 112.34 percent vs. the U.S. Software index’ rise of 47.5 percent and the overall U.S. market’s growth of 18.6 percent, as the chart below indicates:

oneconnectchart

Source: Simply Wall Street

Commentary

In its last earnings call, for Q2 2020 results, management highlighted the pilot launch of its virtual bank in Hong Kong, which it is developing completely in-house.

Additionally, it secured a win for its Gamma O system in Abu Dhabi as an early step in its financial institution supervision technology segment.

As to its financial results, revenue growth accelerated despite having to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic’s effects on its operations.

The increase in revenue was supported by its AI customer service and roadside assistance for auto insurance clients.

However, its banking business saw a reduction in activity due to lower loan volumes being processed by its pre-lending and lending systems.

The firm’s gross margin produced growth quarter-over-quarter of 3.6%, reaching 38.4% on an IFRS basis.

Looking ahead, management expects to focus on cross-selling its many services to its existing customer base, likely as this is most efficient in terms of ROI over the near-term.

As to valuation, compared to Infosys, OneConnect certainly commands higher revenue multiples, but is growing topline revenue at a much higher rate of growth, albeit due to its lower revenue base than INFY.

Given OCFT’s clear trajectories in terms of revenue, gross profit and earnings, it appears to me that this valuation premium is warranted.

The firm is growing smartly despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which as its effects wane, will put OCFT in a continued strong position for further growth as it likely reaches earnings breakeven in the next few quarters.

As a result, I’m Bullish on the stock at its current level and see OCFT as an outperformer in the quarters ahead.

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

