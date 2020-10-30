TheStreet
HomeNews
Search

IPO Preview: Ondas Holding Begins IPO Process Again

IPOStreet

Ondas Holdings (ONDS) intends to raise $25 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to a registration statement.

Sunnyvale, California-based Ondas Networks was founded in 2006 to provide wireless data radio technologies for IoT applications in the electric utilities, oil & gas, water, rail, transportation as well as government industries.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Eric Brock, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously Portfolio Manager at Clough Capital Partners.

Ondas’ lead product is FullMAX, a software defined radio [SDR] system consisting of a wireless base station, fixed and mobile remote radios as well as supporting technology for wide-area broadband networks that enable secure industrial-grade connectivity.

The company’s SDR equipment is fully IEEE 802.16s compliant, has the ability to use frequencies between 30 MHz and 6 GHz, and has a wide coverage of up to 30 miles away from the tower.

Management calculates the total area coverage per FullMAX tower to be up to 2,800 square miles and compares it to the average of 4G tower, which they claim to be around 28 square miles.

“For example, to cover a territory of over 10,000 square miles may require only four FullMAX towers compared with more than 350 typical 4G towers, depending on the topography of the region.”

Besides their FullMAX technology, Ondas provides network design, RF planning, product training and spectrum consulting, technical support and related software.

Below is an overview image of the company’s target industries and applications:

Ondas markets its products to critical infrastructure providers through a direct sales force, third-party resellers, customer referrals, consultant referrals, trade show attendance, general marketing efforts as well as public relations.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have decreased dramatically so far in 2020.

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional gross profit are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 1.7x in the most recent six month reporting period.

According to a recent market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global software defined radio wireless broadband industry is expected to reach $30 billion by 2022.

This represents an 8.63% CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

The land-based commercial segment is expected to lead demand growth due to increased investment by private operators in improved technologies.

Major competitors that provide or are developing software-defined wireless technologies include:

The company’s technology is, according to their website, cheaper to install than LTE 4G or 5G networks due to the lower costs of the radio frequency spectrum and provides larger coverage of up to 30 miles from a tower.

ONDS’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

  • Growing topline revenue from a tiny base
  • Increasing gross profit but decreasing gross margin
  • Fluctuating operating losses
  • Variable and positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

ondaspl

As of June 30, 2020, the firm has $43,964 in cash and equivalents and $19 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow from the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 was $8.9 million.

ONDS intends to raise $25 million from the sale of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

The firm’s stock is currently quoted on the OTCQB market and the last reported price paid for it on October 22, 2020 was $4.00 per share.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

(1) to continue research and development of future configurations of our FullMAX platform; (2) to build product inventory to support expected increased levels of customer sales activity; (3) subject to us receiving gross proceeds of not less than $20 million in the offering, repay approximately $5 million of principal and accrued interests under the Steward Capital Loan and Security Agreement, that matures on September 9, 2021, and (4) for other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Oppenheimer & Co., National Securities Corp., Northland Capital Markets and Spartan Capital Securities.

Commentary

Ondas previously began its IPO process in mid-2019 but withdrew its IPO at that time.

Since then, the firm’s financials have improved as revenues have increased markedly, though still a tiny amount.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased.

The market opportunity for selling software-defined wireless technologies to industry is expected to grow significantly in the near term, so the firm will enjoy favorable industry growth dynamics.

Oppenheimer is the lead left underwriter and there is no data on IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period.

Ondas is a tiny company seeking to grow its business in a promising industry but one that is characterized by large and deep-pocketed competitors who will likely take the lion’s share of the available business.

Perhaps ONDS can pick up some of the table scraps, but IPO investors would be investing in a little company operating among giants.

When we learn more about the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced

Glossary Of Terms

(I have no position in any stocks mentioned as of the article date, no plans to initiate any positions within the next 48 hours, and no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. IPO stocks can be very volatile in the days immediately after an IPO. Information provided is for educational purposes only, may be in error, incomplete or out of date, and does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice.)

To receive automatic notification of new IPO activity, click the "+ Follow" button.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

IPO Preview: NeoGames Begins $90 Million U.S. IPO Plan

Luxembourg-based NeoGames was founded to develop iLottery management software and games for state lotteries and other lottery operators.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Sotera Health Files For U.S. IPO

Broadview Heights, Ohio-based Sotera was founded to provide end-to-end sterilization, microbiological and analytical testing services.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Compass Therapeutics Begins $50 Million IPO Effort

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Compass was founded to develop antibody approaches to treating cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with existing approved drugs, including Her2+ breast cancer.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Southeastern Grocers Files For U.S. IPO

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern was founded to develop a network of grocery supermarket stores in the U.S. states of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: IN8bio Begins $86 Million IPO Rollout

IN8bio was founded to advance a pipeline of treatment options for glioblastoma [GBM] and acute leukemia using 'allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Telos Corporation Files For $242 Million U.S. IPO

Ashburn, Virginia-based Telos was founded to develop cybersecurity and information systems for federal and state government entities as well as for large enterprises.

IPOStreet

IPO Preview: Aspire Real Estate Investors Seeks IPO Capital

Irvine, California-based Aspire was founded as a REIT to purchase an initial portfolio of nine multifamily projects and develop or acquire additional similar projects, with up to 30% of its portfolio being 'stabilized and value add properties for which we do not intend to undertake significant redevelopment work.'

IPOStreet

IPO Calendar: October 26 - 30, 2020

14 IPOs are scheduled for the week ending October 30. 11 companies will see their 25-day underwriter research quiet periods end. The 180-day shareholder sale lockup period will expire for one operating firm.

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: SQZ Biotechnologies Readies $75 Million IPO

Watertown, Massachusetts-based SQZ was founded to develop its Cell Squeeze technology that squeezes cells 'through a microfluidic chip, temporarily opening the cell membrane and enabling biologic material of interest, or cargo, to diffuse into the cell.'

IPOStreet

IPO Launch: Atea Pharmaceuticals Finalizes $253 Million IPO Plan

Boston, Massachusetts-based Atea was founded to develop treatments for virus-borne diseases such as Hepatitis C, Dengue and more recently Covid-19.

IPOStreet