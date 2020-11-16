IPO Launch: Olema Pharmaceuticals Readies $170 Million U.S. IPO

Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) has filed to raise $170 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

San Francisco, California-based Olema was founded to primarily develop treatments for various forms of breast cancer.

Management is headed by president and CEO Sean Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., who has been with the firm since 2020 and was previously EVP Global Medicines at AstraZeneca (AZN).

Below is a brief overview video of ER+ breast cancer:

Source: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

The firm's lead candidate is OP-1250, which it is employing in several different programs for various breast cancer subtypes.

The drug is in Phase 1 trials for the treatment of ER+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer and in preclinical studies for other indications.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $148.3 million and include BVF Partners, Cormorant Asset Management, Janus Capital Management, Logos Opportunities Fund, RA Capital Management and Wellington Biomedical.

According to a 2019 market research report by Zion Market Research, the global breast cancer drugs market was an estimated $18.8 billion in 2018 and is forecast to reach $38.3 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10.55% from 2019 to 2025.

Key elements driving this expected growth are an increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide, growing investment by firms in research & development and increased spending by governments and healthcare payers.

Also, patent expirations for existing drugs will fuel expansion of access to treatment options.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Sanofi (SNY)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Zentalis (ZNTL)

Radius Health (RDUS)

Arvinas (ARVN)

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

H3 Biomedicines

Olema’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage biopharma in that they indicate no revenue and significant R & D and G & A expenses associated with its development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, the company had $127.8 million in cash and $5.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

OLMA intends to sell 10 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $170.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a frequent feature of life science IPOs.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $510 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 26.65%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $40.0 million to $60.0 million to complete our ongoing Phase 1/2 monotherapy clinical trial;

approximately $10.0 million to $20.0 million to advance OP-1250 through our planned Phase 1b combination trials with CDK4/6i and PI3Kα; and

the remainder for other ongoing research and development activities, and for other general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Cowen and Canaccord Genuity.

Commentary

OLMA is seeking funding to advance its numerous women’s cancer treatment programs, as monotherapy and in combination with other existing approved drugs.

Its lead candidate, OP-1250, demonstrated ‘robust tumor shrinkage in several xenograft models, including a breast cancer brain metastasis model.’

The next data readout is expected in the second half of 2021 for its most advanced trial program.

The market opportunity for solid tumor and breast cancers is quite large and expected to grow at a substantial rate over the coming years, so will present a significant unmet need for the firm’s treatment options, if successful.

However, there are numerous major pharmas and many other firms developing treatments for breast cancers, so competition will be intense.

OLMA has entered into a collaboration agreement with Novartis (NVS), with NVS being responsible for ‘funding the majority of the costs for the Phase 1b clinical trial [OP-1250 in combination with ribociclib], as well as supplying their drugs.'

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 68.2% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an enterprise value at the top of the typical range for biopharma IPOs.

Given the firm’s focus on breast cancer, its initial results and collaboration agreement with a major pharma, for life science investors with an 18 to 24-month hold time frame, my opinion on the IPO is a BUY at up to $17.00 per share.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 18, 2020.

